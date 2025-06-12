Eskom launches AI chatbot ‘Alfred’ to expedite fault reporting

Eskom has faced backlash for its lack of service and expediting complaints, which often leaves people in the dark.

Eskom has taken a small step into the future, and probably one giant leap, with the launch of Alfred, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI)- driven chatbot designed to enhance and expedite customer service interactions.

The parastatal has faced backlash over its lack of service and slow response to complaints, which often leaves people in the dark, angry, and frustrated.

What is Alfred for?

Eskom aims to utilise Alfred to minimise queues and provide a safer, more efficient experience.

Alfred allows customers to report power outages, receive instant reference numbers, and get real-time updates on existing faults, any time of day or night.

“Alfred makes your interactions seamless, fast, socially distanced and safe.

“Utilising artificial intelligence to enhance and speed up customer service, Eskom customers can now report a power loss, get a reference number within seconds and get progress feedback on an existing fault – any time of day or night,” the utility said.

Where is Alfred?

Alfred can be found on Eskom’s main page. You can also click on the Chatbot icon on the top menu. Alfred is on WhatsApp on this number 08600 37566.

“Eskom’s Alfred is specifically for customers who can use their account or meter number to interact with the chatbot. Once engaged, Alfred allows you to log a power interruption as it happens and provides a reference number for your report.

“This makes it easy to track the progress of faults and stay informed without the need for long queues or phone calls,” Eskom said.

Users are advised to provide accurate information when seeking assistance.

Chatbots

Meanwhile, The Citizen previously reported that chatbots can help diminish long queues and lengthy telephone calls to resolve queries at your bank, municipality, and telephone company.

The rise of advanced language models, such as ChatGPT, has ushered in a new era of human-like interactions, where chatbots can engage in natural conversations, solve complex problems, and even exhibit creative thinking.

This remarkable progress has opened up a world of possibilities, but it also raises concerns about the reliability and accountability of these systems, Anna Collard, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy and Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa, has warned.

Authentication

Collard said that while she likes using chatbots, she will always double-check the original sources when using chatbots for research or to ensure accurate data.

Collard added that chatbots handling sensitive transactions, such as banking queries, should authenticate users before accessing or sharing any personal information.

