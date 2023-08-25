Epic free games: Command and conquer with ‘Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak’

Grab 'Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak' for free on Epic Games Store this week. Don't delay! You have until Thursday, 31 August.

If you’re a strategy game aficionado, then listen up: Epic Games unveiled its free game for the week –Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak.

Created by Blackbird Interactive and published by Gearbox back in January 2016, the game is all about immersing yourself in an origin story that captivates you from the outset.

Here’s what you need to know. Happy gaming!

Free games from Epic

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak offers a plethora of land and air vehicles, ranging from swift light attack crafts to enormous heavyweight cruisers.

Venturing into Kharak’s Deserts

Fun fact: Blackbird isn’t just any random game developer. This studio was formed by the creators of iconic titles such as Homeworld and Company of Heroes.

So, as you’ll soon see when you are thrust into the perilous deserts of Kharak, this game isn’t just about strategy.

It’s a world where threats hide behind every shifting sand dune, where the story isn’t as straightforward as you might assume. So, be prepared…

The game’s gripping narrative follows Rachel S’jet and her team as they embark on a quest deep in the southern desert after detecting an anomaly.

WATCH: Gameplay trailer

The terrain is expanse – from vast dunes to cavernous canyons, it’s beautiful and a bit overwhelming but in the best way.

As the leader, you will also face myriad strategic decisions. Lean into tech research, fleet composition, and resource management to guide your choices.

Apart from the single-player campaign, Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak also has an online multiplayer mode to test your mettle other players in various game modes.

You have until 31 August to download this freebie. All the best as you set out to master the hidden secrets…