Cyberpunk 2077: ‘Phantom Liberty’ and Update 2.0 features confirmed

Dive into the exhilarating 'Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty' expansion with new Update 2.0 features doming to the base game game as well.

With just 31 days to go before the Phantom Liberty expansion drops, CD Projekt Red (CDPR) graced us with a new trailer, packed with features coming to the Cyberpunk 2077.

And CDPR said: “Some of these features will also be added to the base game as part of Update 2.0 which will be available on the current-gen consoles and PC”.

Much excite!

Phantom Liberty coming soon

Having dedicated over 250 hours to Night City (and even taking seven days’ leave earlier this year to dive back into its neon-lit avenues), I’m eagerly waiting for 26 September.

Come 26 September, we’ll also be introduced to a brand new character portrayed by Idris Elba.

But star power isn’t the only exciting facet of this update.

CD Projekt Red, with its new trailer, hinted at reimagined systems, mechanics, and new in-game features.

The teaser trailer was showcased at the 2023 Gamescom Opening Night event, and includes everything from a refurbished skill tree to enhanced NCPD pursuit sequences.

Watch the adrenaline-packed trailer:

Take a closer look at the new features coming to #Cyberpunk2077 together with the #PhantomLiberty expansion!



So the only question remains: are you ready for revamped gameplay mechanics and a plethora of immersive features?

Since Update 2.0 will be rolled out alongside Phantom Menace, we have a smörgåsbord of delectables to look forward to.

There are state-of-the-art vehicle combat mechanics, and we get a glimpse of V diving (yes, diving!) off a motorcycle and releasing a shockwave.

Image: CD Projekt Red

And keep your eyes peeled for that mammoth hammer thump. I have questions…

There are revamped perks, there are Relic perks (finally!), and oh, the police chases.

V is really gearing up for war and it’s going to be a blast.

If you haven’t dipped into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 yet due to all the bugs and mishaps, the 2.0 update is your queue to jump right in.

