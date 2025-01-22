Fujifilm introduces Instax Wide Evo hybrid instant camera

Taking photos and storing them on your smartphone is an art form that can transform digital images into tangible works of art.

That’s if you are a good photographer, of course.

Taking photos with your smartphone is great as it is in your pocket, and with AI and all the rage, all you have to do is point and shoot, and the artificial intelligence takes over.

Some people’s phone memories are bursting at the seams as they continue to take photos but can’t find the heart to delete them. But what if those photos could be printed, or better yet, if you are a keen photographer, you can use a digital single reflex camera known as DSLR or instant camera?

There are several instant cameras on the market for specific needs from FujiFilm, to Lomography Lomo’Instant and Polaroid among others.

Pricey but fun

Instant cameras began their journey in the late 1940s with the introduction of the first Polaroid camera. They can be pricey, ranging from a thousand rand upwards and don’t forget the film which can also be expensive.

They have made a remarkable comeback in recent years. Once dominated by family gatherings and social events, they are now resurging in popularity.

Why? It’s all about the fun factor. The sheer joy of snapping a photo and watching it develop in your hand is a magical experience that digital photography can’t replicate. So, it’s good for mobile phone photography? Well not yet.

FujiFilm’s new Instax Wide Evo hybrid instant camera combines the satisfaction of printing images on film directly from the camera and being able to digitally share, edit and store photo images.

Images stored on a user’s smartphone can also be printed using a free smartphone app. All printing is done in a wide format on Instax wide instant film, which is double the size of regular Instax Mini film.

Features

The Wide Evo sits on top of the Instax line-up alongside its little brother — the popular Instax Mini Evo. It features 10 lens effects (Light Leak, Vignette, Colour Shift, etc.) and 10 film effect options (Sepia, Monochrome, Amber, etc).

It can capture images at close to 16MP, recording on internal storage which can be expanded via MicroSD card.

There is a 3.5-inch LCD monitor on the back of the camera to allow users to select images, add effects, edit, print and adjust image settings, supported by a built-in Lithium-Ion battery which enables the camera to print in the region of 100 images per charge.

The Instax Wide Evo will be coming to South Africa at the start of February 2025, with the retail price yet to be determined.

