Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

22 Jan 2025

11:45 am

PICTURES: What Cape Town can expect from The Offspring

Following a successful show in Johannesburg on Sunday at FNB Stadium, The Offspring head to Cape Town as part of their SA tour.

The Offspring live in Johannesburg

The Offspring perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Performing alongside Green Day and Fokofpolisiekar as part of the Calabash South Africa 2025 tour at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, the The Offspring’s setlist included a number of hits such as “Come Out And Play”, “Why Don’t You Get A Job?”, “Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)” and “Self Esteem”.

The three bands will perform at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Thursday.

The Offspring live in Johannesburg
The Offspring’s Dexter Holland performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Offspring live in Johannesburg
The Offspring perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Offspring live in Johannesburg
Guitarist Noodles from The Offspring performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Offspring live in Johannesburg
The Offspring perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Offspring live in Johannesburg
The Offspring perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Fokofpolisiekar’s Wynand Myburgh and Francois Van Coke perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Wynand Myburgh performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Wynand Myburgh performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Wynand Myburgh and Francois Van Coke perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Wynand Myburgh performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

