PICTURES: What Cape Town can expect from The Offspring

Following a successful show in Johannesburg on Sunday at FNB Stadium, The Offspring head to Cape Town as part of their SA tour.

Performing alongside Green Day and Fokofpolisiekar as part of the Calabash South Africa 2025 tour at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, the The Offspring’s setlist included a number of hits such as “Come Out And Play”, “Why Don’t You Get A Job?”, “Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)” and “Self Esteem”.

The three bands will perform at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Thursday.

The Offspring’s Dexter Holland performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The Offspring perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Guitarist Noodles from The Offspring performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The Offspring perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The Offspring perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Wynand Myburgh and Francois Van Coke perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Wynand Myburgh performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Wynand Myburgh performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Wynand Myburgh and Francois Van Coke perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Wynand Myburgh performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

