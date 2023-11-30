Fujifilm Instax Pal targets teens who want spontaneous shots

While instant cameras are all about fun, film packs can quickly get expensive, the new Fujifilm Instax Pal takes another route.

The compact camera adds a digital twist to proceedings, letting you snap as much as you want and decide what gets printed.

Fujifilm has announced the immediate availability of the Instax Pal, the first Instax device specialising in only taking photos in South Africa.

Officially, Fuji is targeting teens and adults, saying the Instax Pal is perfect for taking spontaneous shots.

Connectivity

The palm-sized camera weighing 41g is as simple as it gets, with no film to load and no settings to change. There isn’t even a viewfinder.

Connectivity is all the rage, with the Instax Pal connecting via Bluetooth to the Instax Pal smartphone app to transfer images (complete with an Instax frame) or to print directly on an Instax printer.

These include the Instax Mini Link 2, the Instax Square Link as well as the Instax Link Wide printers.

Able to capture 4.9MP photos, the Instax Pal comes with internal storage (50 photos), while a microSD card can also be used to save images.

The Instax Pal comes in five different colours: lavender blue, powder pink, milky white, gem black and pistachio green and it retails for a suggested R1 799.

Mini Evo

Fujifilm also announced the availability of the Instax Mini Evo, now in brown.

Since its release, the flagship Instax Mini Evo has pushed the boundaries. As a hybrid instant camera incorporating the ability to save photos and print them.

The Brown Instax Mini Evo continues with the same retro look and feel of the original, featuring a print lever to pull in order to print a photo as well as a lens and film dial to select all the different effects. It now also incorporates a USB Type-C charging port.

The Instax Mini Evo Brown retails in the region of R2 900 incl. VAT, alongside a matching Instax Evo case and a pack of Instax Mini film.

Meanwhile, Fujifilm South Africa revealed that the Instax Square SQ40 instant camera will finally be landing in South Africa during January 2024.

