August and September’s gaming calendar is packed with thrills

Plenty of thrills await us in August and September 2023 with a wave of eagerly anticipated titles ready to hit various gaming platforms.

From the fantasy worlds of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Immortals of Aveum to the mechanical battles of Armored Core 6, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Come September, sci-fi fans will be treated to Starfield, Bethesda’s newest RPG adventure set in a distant galaxy.

And of course! Phantom Liberty, the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC. Already pre-ordered baby, now we’re just waiting for 26 September.

The action continues with the pulse-pounding Mortal Kombat 1 and the strategy-fueled chaos of Payday 3.

Gaming calendar

Whether you’re into intense fighting games, immersive RPGs, or relaxing simulations, the calendar for August and September has something to satisfy every gaming palate.

PlayStation Games

So many thrills to choose from!

I’m personally looking forward to Immortals of Aveum later this month and Baldur’s Gate 3 in September.

(We’re not talking about the PC gamers with their 3rd August release….)

Game Title Release Date The Texas Chain Saw Massacre August 18 Immortals of Aveum August 22 Blasphemous 2 August 24 Armored Core 6 August 25 Somerville August 31 Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy August 31 Bomb Rush Cyberfunk September 1 Baldur’s Gate 3 September 6 Super Bomberman R 2 September 12 The Crew Motorfest September 14 Lies of P September 19 Payday 3 September 21 Eternights September 21 Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty September 26 Fate/Samurai Remnant September 29 EA Sports FC 24 September 29

Xbox Games

We have horror, we have shooters, we have fantasy and everything in between.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is coming to an Xbox near you on 18 August, while the much anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 DLC lands 26 September.

Game Title Release Date The Texas Chain Saw Massacre August 18 Immortals of Aveum August 22 Blasphemous 2 August 24 Armored Core 6 August 25 Bomb Rush Cyberfunk September 1 Super Bomberman R 2 September 12 The Crew Motorfest September 14 Lies of P September 19 Payday 3 September 21 Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty September 26 EA Sports FC 24 September 29

PC Games

These are the must-play PC games hitting the shelves in August and September.

Game Title Release Date The Texas Chain Saw Massacre August 18 Bomb Rush Cyberfunk August 18 Immortals of Aveum August 22 Blasphemous 2 August 24 Armored Core 6 August 25 Somerville August 31 Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy August 31 Starfield September 6 The Crew Motorfest September 14 Witchfire Early Access September 20 Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty September 26 My Time at Sandrock September 26 Mineko’s Night Market September 26 EA Sports FC 24 September 29

Switch Games

Nintendo Switch fans can return to the wild, wild west with Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare on 17 August.

Meanwhile horror enthusiasts can anticipate chills from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.