Free games from Epic: Embark on mythical adventures this week

Grab 'Black Book' and 'Dodo Peak' for free on Epic Games Store this week. Don't delay! You have until Thursday, 24 August.

Dive into the dark, mythical adventure of ‘Black Book’ or take on the playful challenges of ‘Dodo Peak’ today. Photo: iStock/Dima Sidelnikov

Epic Games Store is giving away two free games this week – Black Book and Dodo Peak. Both titles offer distinctive experiences, promising hours of immersive gameplay.

Whether you’re drawn to the mystical allure of Slavic folklore or the simple joys of retro platforming, these titles are sure to provide a memorable gaming experience.

But hurry! These freebies expire on Thursday, 24 August. Here’s what you need to know.

Free games from Epic

What are you waiting for? Dive into the dark, mythical adventure of Black Book or take on the playful challenges of Dodo Peak.

‘Black Book’ – A dark journey

Developed by Morteshka and published by HypeTrain Digital in August 2021, Black Book is an adventure, single-player indie RPG.

It plunges you into a world based on Slavic myths where you play as a young sorceress and explore a reality steeped in myth.

Black Book is a fusion of card-based RPGs and adventure games, offering a haunting tale of sacrifice and dark forces.

Explore Northern Slavic mythology through an in-game encyclopedia crafted with the aid of expert anthropologists, collect spells and new skills, and solve riddles.

‘Dodo Peak’ – Charming retro platformer

Dodo Peak is a platformer and retro puzzle game developed and published by Moving Pieces Interactive earlier this year.

It’s designed as a single-player experience, and you get to play as a dodo bird, rescue your lost babies, and avoid obstacles

Dodo Peak is a nod to classic arcade platformers but enriched with a modern twist.

Guide your flock across handcrafted levels, dodging snakes and monkeys, and unlocking new challenges. There are enemies to defeat and tropical islands to explore.

How to get free games from Epic Store

Add these games to your Epic Games Store library for free is really easy.

Simply log in or sign up for your free Epic Games account, scroll down the page until you see the big section marked ‘Free Games’ and head to the store page for each game.

From there, click the Get button, and follow the prompts to add the game to your library.