Classic revival: ‘Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion’ remake on the horizon

In what appears to be an unanticipated leak from a trustworthy source, Singapore-based Virtuos Games is reportedly breathing new life into the beloved Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

This news comes from the same gaming studio behind the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, a revelation which was only years later confirmed by Konami.

Even though the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion couldn’t top its successor, Skyrim, it is still cherished franchise loyalists.

Your truly included, since Oblivion was where my ES journey began before Skyrim overtook it in 2011.

And as much as it hurts me to say, time has not been kind to Oblivion, especially not when it’s being compared to Skyrim’s success.

It’s time for a face-lift. Enter Virtuos Games.

A since-deleted post from a Virtuos Games Paris employee said the studio was actively involved in five different projects, one of which is the ‘Altar project’, described as an ‘Oblivion remaster’.

Though the exact nature of the remaster or remake remains shrouded, the project is allegedly using both Unreal Engine 5 and the original 2006 Oblivion engine.

This leaked information has been verified by a moderator on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, cementing the former Virtuos Games employee’s credibility.

Yes, I know Bethesda isn’t fond of remakes… But Virtuous Games’ involvement in this rumour make it seem like more than just a distinct possibility.

Other projects emerging from Virtuos Games include an expansion for Amazon’s New World MMO, a “narrative climbing game,” and an ambitious “internal project” likened to Capcom’s Monster Hunter and Asobo Studios’ Shadow of the Colossus.

Of all these, the Oblivion remake and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater appear closest to completion.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is playable on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Furthermore, it’s also backwards compatible with Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox One.

