Free games from Epic: Build a global empire or become a digital detective

By Cheryl Kahla

Are you a fan of strategic empire-building or intrigued by surveillance and investigation? If yes, then this week’s free offerings from Epic Games Store will leave you captivated.

Featuring two free games, Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, there’s a world of exploration and intrigue waiting for you to discover.

Hurry, these offers expire on 17 August. Happy gaming!

Free games from Epic

This week’s freebies offer a perfect blend of historical strategy and thrilling investigation.

Whether you want to lead a nation to greatness in Europa Universalis IV or uncover the truth behind terror attacks in Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, there’s something for every gamer.

Note: Both these games contain mature language and themes which are not suitable for younger players.

‘Europa Universalis IV’

Developed and Published by Paradox Studio, Europa Universalis is a multi-player simulation strategy game in which you to rule a nation through centuries.

The nation-building in this game is utterly flexible and there are endless possibilities to incorporate in your chosen path.

The strategic gameplay is rich and brings historical events to life, turning the world into your (virtual) playground with a lush topographical map.

Battle it out with your friends or collaborate in multiplayer mode (the game supports several players to gain control of a single nation.

‘Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You’

Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You thrusts you, the game’s first human researcher, into a world of governmental surveillance.

You must investigate citizens to uncover the truth behind a series of terror attacks, and this includes going through their social media activity and dating profiles, for starters.

You also get to scour through news articles, personal emails, their medical files and similar data to identify the culprits and set up a criminal profile.

But remember! With great power comes great responsibility, to quote Spider-Man’s uncle.

Your decisions on what information to provide will influence how the suspects are perceived and handled.

How to get free games from Epic Store

Add these games to your Epic Games Store library for free is really easy.

Simply log in or sign up for your free Epic Games account, scroll down the page until you see the big section marked ‘Free Games’ and head to the store page for each game.

From there, click the Get button, and follow the prompts to add the game to your library.