Report: Older Millennials, Gen X drive surge in Generative AI usage

By Cheryl Kahla

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) and it’s remarkable ability to generate human-like text is taking the world by storm, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT leading the race.

A report by Insider Intelligence show the number of users engaging with generative AI applications such as ChatGPT is anticipated to skyrocket in the upcoming year.

Generative AI surge

Insider predicts that the usage of generative AI apps will surge by a whopping 894.4% to 77.8 million users by the end of 2023.

This is a monumental jump from the 7.8 million users reported in 2022. Since ChatGPT opened to the public in November 2022, the sudden surge is can be attributed to OpenAI.

Interestingly, and contrary to popular belief, the primary demographic driving this surge in 2023 will not be the tech-savvy Gen Z.

No, Millennials and younger Gen Xers (sometimes referred to as the Xenial generation, or elder millenials) will be steering the Gen-Ai trend train.

Why Millennials and Gen Xers?

According to the report, Millennial users (yours truly included!) will constitute the largest user base in 2023, raking in a 21.4% user share.

Closely following are the (slightly older) Gen Xers with a 19.3% share, and in third place, the younger Gen Z generation with 14%.

This doesn’t mean Millenials and Gen Xers are more Ai-tech savvy.

The user share is attributed tot he presence of Millennials and Gen Xers in workplaces that leverage tools like ChatGPT in their workflows, while many Gen Zs are yet to enter the professional workforce.

According to the report, ChatGPT is believed wo enjoy an exponential increase in its growing user base in the coming months – a surge of 882% to 61.5 million users.

2024 and 2025 surge

That means ChatGPT will be used by more than 20% of all internet users, and it will also account for 79% of the user base of all generative AI apps.

If the current predictions pan out, approximately one-fourth of all internet users in the United States alone will be using ChatGPT by 2024.

This translates to a figure just shy of 80 million individuals in 2024, with a further expansion to 87.9 million users predicted for 2025.

READ: Google Bard includes Swahili as chatbot’s first African language

Gen AI mainstream soon

By 2025, the world will likely witness a slight shift in this trajectory, with the market share among all generative AI users dropping to 75.2%.

This forecasted dip is attributed to genAI tech becoming more mainstream within the next two years, as well as the rise of competitors to dethrone OpenAi’s supremacy.

The Insider also predicts that by 2025, nearly 117 million users will be using generative AI tools for every day professional tasks

NOW READ: AI content: UN pushes for human rights-centric regulations