AI content: UN pushes for human rights-centric regulations

By Cheryl Kahla

In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence (AI), the UN Human Rights Council calls for transparency and responsibility.

On Friday, the UN council expressed concern over the potential risks by generative AI and similar tech. It called for “conscientious usage” of data harvested by these systems.

AI content regulations

In our post-ChatGPT world, a world where the proliferation of generative AI content boomed in recent months, authorities are scrambling to establish regulatory measures.

The challenge they face is twofold – establishing regulatory measures for Ai-driven chatbots and ensuring the technology does not compromise humanity’s safety.

So in other words, no pressure…

AI resolution

In a first-of-its-kind investigation into AI, the UN council adopted a resolution, advocating for an “adequate explainability” of decisions assisted by AI.

In addition, the resolution stipulated the employment of data in AI systems should adhere to international human rights law.

This groundbreaking resolution was a collaborative effort, co-sponsored by Austria, Brazil, Denmark, Morocco, Singapore, and South Korea.

The meeting concluded with an unanimous agreement in the 47-country council, with China and India distancing themselves from the consensus.

A step forward

The Chinese representative voiced concerns about the resolution, noting its inclusion of “controversial content”.

Meanwhile, the South Korean representative said the focus should be ensuring, promoting and protecting human rights throughout the life-cycle of AI systems.

The United States ambassador agreed, describing the resolution as a step in the right direction for the council.

She said emerging digital technologies, particularly AI, provides both benefits and harms which could either assist or negatively impact human rights.

Pros and cons of AI

While ChatGPT has been turning heads due to its extraordinary ability to generate human-like content, it also fuels the fear of more sinister practices.

A very real fear is that these technologies could be misused by oppressive regimes for mass surveillance of their countries. And yes, we’re looking at you, China, USA and UK.

On the good-people side, AI’s potential for the greater good extends to saving lives through revolutionary advances in medical diagnosis.