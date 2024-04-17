‘Miss AI!’ – the world’s first artificial intelligence beauty pageant!

AI-generated models have become so lifelike that they can now participate in beauty pageants. However, they won’t be competing against human models. Instead, they will have their own competition called “Miss AI”.

The futuristic Fanvue World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs) will feature computer-generated female contestants being judged on their beauty, technicalities, and social media influence in an online event scheduled for May. It comes almost 200 years after the first beauty pageant for human models was launched.

The WAICAs is a groundbreaking global program designed to acknowledge the achievements of AI creators from all corners of the globe, the organisers of the WAICA awards said on their website.

The three winning Miss AI contestants will be awarded prizes totalling a whopping $20 000 (about R380 000), including a $5 000 cash prize to the winner, plus AI mentorship programmes, PR services and more.

To participate, you must be the creator of an AI model with a social media presence. Each creator can enter unlimited AI creations, as long as each entry is unique.

What are the judges looking for?

Beauty. Contestants will be judged on traditional pageant elements such as beauty and poise, as well as their individual responses to questions like “If you could fulfil one dream to improve the world, what would it be?”

Tech. Contestants will receive points based on their proficiency and utilisation of AI tools to craft their digital artworks, including their use of prompts and resulting creations, as well as the visual details around hands, eyes, and backgrounds.

Social clout. The social media influence of the AI models will be evaluated by considering factors such as their level of engagement with fans, the rate at which their audience is growing, and their utilisation of platforms like Instagram.

Who are the judges?

Two of the judges on the four-member panel are AI-generated.

Aitana Lopez from Spain, with more than 300 000 followers on Instagram, and Emily Pellegrini, with more than 250 000 followers, are the AI-generated judges.

Completing the panel are Andrew Bloch, an entrepreneur and public relations adviser, and Sally-Ann Fawcett, a beauty pageant historian and author of the book Misdemeanours: Beauty Queen Scandals, who will serve as the human judges.

To be eligible for the prize money, the creators behind the masterpieces must be at least 18 years old.