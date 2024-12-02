Google fund to assist independent news publishers in SA

Google says the fund is a lifeline for independent journalism in South Africa.

Google and the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP) have joined forces to establish the Digital News Transformation Fund (DNT Fund) to support the sustainability and digital transformation of independent news publishers.

The fund will assist small, local, and independent news publishers in South Africa through targeted project-based funding.

Funding

With a commitment of R114 million over three years (R38 million a year), the DNT Fund will provide project-based funding to help small, local and independent news publishers develop and strengthen their digital operations, improve their audience reach and engagement, and enhance the sustainability of their journalism.

Anetta Mangxaba, Chairperson of the Association of Independent Publishers, describes the DNT Fund as a crucial lifeline for independent journalism in South Africa.

“Local, independent publishers are essential to a healthy democracy, acting as watchdogs for their communities and amplifying the voices of grassroots citizens.

“We see this fund as a critical opportunity to support small and independent news publishers to grow, adapt to the demands of a digital era, and strengthen their role as effective and resilient voices for their communities,” Mangxaba said.

Setting goals

Marianne Erasmus, Google News partner lead for sub-Saharan Africa said they have consulted with news publishers and policymakers in South Africa to develop a funding framework that will support the digital transformation needs of the local and community news ecosystem.

“We are committed to partnering with the AIP to achieve these goals, and this new R114 million investment will fund digital transformation projects with a clear and tangible technological or commercial goal, as proposed by the local news ecosystem.”

How DNT Fund will work

Google said the DNT Fund will be administered independently by Tshikululu Social Investments, with fiscal oversight from an oversight and advisory board.

“Beneficiaries must be small, local, and independent publishers or industry collectives with a commitment to public interest journalism and digital transformation, and must be members of the Press Council of South Africa.

“Beneficiaries do not have to be members of the AIP and do not need to make use of Google products or services in their digital transformation initiatives,” Google said.

The DNT Fund is expected to open its first round of applications by March 2025, following industry and stakeholder consultations on its approach to funding, and the finalisation of the fund’s structures and policies.

