‘We want to see Nigerian products on shelves of SA shops’ – Ramaphosa [VIDEO]

Ramaphosa said South Africa has always been 'open for Nigerian business'.

Ramaphosa hosted Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at the 11th Bi-National Commission in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he wants to “see Nigerian products on the shelves of South African shops”.

Ramaphosa hosted Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at the 11th Bi-National Commission in Cape Town on Tuesday to strengthen ties between the two nations.

The 11th Bi-National Commission comes as South Africa and Nigeria mark three decades of diplomatic relations, which was first established in February 1994.

Ramaphosa, who met Tinubu right after launching the country’s G20 presidency in Parliament, said South Africa and Nigeria are two countries “united in purpose and vision”.

Nigerian products in SA

The president said South Africa has always been “open for Nigerian business, [which is] reflected in a number of investments and operations established in this country”.

“Our government continues with its efforts to improve the ease of doing business in South Africa. We want to enable investors to promote and operate, trade and pursue opportunities in various sectors. We look forward to seeing more Nigerian companies investing in South Africa.

“In fact, we want to see Nigerian products on the shelves of South African shops,” Ramaphosa said.

[WATCH] "We want to see Nigerian products on the shelves of South African shops… Nigerian tourists can now apply for a visa without submitting a passport." President Cyril Ramaphosa explains how the government is working hard to ease trade between SA and Nigeria with a… pic.twitter.com/oIi8nePNoZ — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) December 3, 2024

Ramaphosa added that “qualifying Nigerian businesspeople“ can be granted a five-year multiple-entry visa.

“Tourists from Nigeria are now able to apply for a visa without submitting a passport.”

‘Much more to do’

While Nigeria is host to a number of South African companies, Ramaphosa said “there is much more we need to do”.

The president also touched on multilateralism being “under threat”.

“The rise of impunity, unilateralism, conflict and war highlights the urgent need for the reform of the UN Security Council and other global institutions.

“The Global South needs to lead efforts to achieve an international system that is fair, inclusive and reflects current realities,” Ramaphosa said.

The president said South Africa will place Africa’s development and the challenges facing countries of the Global South “firmly on the G20 agenda”.

