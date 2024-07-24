Government looks to green hydrogen for alternative source of energy – Nzimande

South Africa identifies green hydrogen as an essential component of its energy transition plan

The Department of Science, Innovation and Technology’s priorities for 2024/25 include green hydrogen.

Tabling the department’s R10,562 billion budget vote, science, technology and innovation minister, Blade Nzimande said his department is leading major innovations to promote the transition to green hydrogen as an alternative source of energy to fuel the economy and to facilitate a net-zero energy future.

Green Hydrogen

“To ensure whole-of-government coordination and unity of purpose, the President created an Interministerial Committee on hydrogen, led by the deputy president.

“In March, we did the second demonstration at Kelvin Power Station of a new technology, CoalCO2-X, to convert carbon emissions into sulphuric acid, a key ingredient in the production of phosphate fertilisers for the agricultural sector. This is an example of how we decarbonise our economy while adding new value and jobs to our economy,” Nzimande said.

ALSO READ: Fibre, cheaper data and weaver birds: Ramaphosa promises innovation

Road map

South Africa identifies green hydrogen as an essential component of its energy transition plan and towards the global commitment to decarbonise its economy (Hydrogen Society Roadmap).

Nzimande earlier this year said if the country fully implements the Hydrogen Society Roadmap, within a few years, “at least 20,000 new jobs will be created in South Africa as part of the adoption of the Hydrogen economy.”

The Department of Science and Innovation and its partners launched a Hydrogen Valley Feasibility Study Report in October 2021.

Three Green hydrogen hubs were identified- Johannesburg hub, Durban hub, and Mogalakwena and Limpopo.

Climate change

Meanwhile, with a myriad of catastrophic natural disasters in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western and Eastern Cape, President Cyril Ramaphosa found his pen and finally signed the Climate Change Bill into law on Tuesday.

The Bill outlines a national response, including mitigation and adaptation actions, and represents South Africa’s fair contribution to the global climate change effort.

It will be welcomed after years of the country lacking a regulatory mechanism that requires government departments to work cooperatively on climate change, despite being a signatory to the Paris Agreement.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa finds pen and signs Climate Change Bill into law