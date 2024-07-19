Fibre, cheaper data and Weaver birds: Ramaphosa promises innovation

There may be some good news for South Africans who have been pleading for fibre rollout and cheaper data prices in the country, as President Cyril Ramaphosa promised.

During his Opening of Parliament address at Cape Town’s City Hall on Thursday night, Ramaphosa briefly mentioned advancing South Africa further into technology and the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

South Africa has been stuck in a rut concerning digital skills, technology and cheaper data prices, and there is optimism that the president’s speech was more than just talk and platitude.

Fibre and data

However, with the new government of national unity (GNU) and the appointment of Solly Malatsi as the new Communications and Digital Technologies minister, the country may just be on the right path to becoming tech savvy.

By massively increasing the scale of investment in infrastructure, Ramaphosa said the plan is to position Infrastructure South Africa as the central institution of coordination and planning, which included broadband cheaper data prices and digital skills.

“From our largest metros to our deepest rural areas, we have a clear intention to turn our country into a construction site as roads, bridges, houses, schools, hospitals, and clinics are built, as broadband fibre is laid, and as new power lines are installed.

“We will invest in digital identity and payments, expand access to affordable broadband, and increase training for young people in digital skills,” Ramaphosa said.

Internet connectivity

There is also hope that while South Africa’s big metros enjoy the fibre and broadband connectivity, the rural and the remote parts of the country will not be forgotten.

Perhaps, Ramaphosa and Malatsi can engage South African-born tech billionaire and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk to bring his Starlink satellite internet service to the country.

Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming online.

This system is ideally suited for rural and geographically isolated areas, where internet connectivity is unreliable or non-existent.

While South Africans cheer on the Springboks, led by Siya Kolisi, in another Rugby World Cup clash, Kaizer Chiefs taking on Orlando Pirates, Bafana Bafana in international matches, or the Proteas striving for their first Cricket World Cup, many have been missing out on these spectacles.

The smiles and celebratory joy of a young inspired child watching South Africa’s sporting stars, including in the upcoming Olympics, may signal the start of another journey toward success.

Making SA green

During his address, Ramaphosa, who was not hackled for a change, seemed more relaxed and confident, smiling and sharing light-hearted moments with the new ministers in his Cabinet as he also spoke about making South Africa greener.

“As we undertake a just transition towards renewable energy, South Africa must create a green manufacturing sector centred on the export of green hydrogen and associated products, electric vehicles and renewable energy components.

“Work is underway to set up a Special Economic Zone in Boegoebaai to drive investment in green hydrogen energy projects,” Ramaphosa said.

With electric vehicle brands like GWM, Audi, and BMW now visibly present on the country’s roads, there is hope that the prices of these innovative vehicles will decrease as the country moves toward greener energy.

There is also hope that perhaps Musk will have listened to Ramaphosa’s address and consider bringing Tesla electric vehicles to the country.

Sun power

Ramaphosa also spoke about harnessing the power of the Sun, which would significantly contribute to easing the energy crisis.

“South Africa has some of the best solar and wind resources in the world…Just this week, we saw the largest-ever private energy project connect to the grid near Lichtenburg in the North West, with over 390,000 solar panels that will add 256 MW to the grid.”

This is promising news for Eskom’s efforts to keep load shedding at bay, which it has managed to do for over a hundred days and counting.

Weaver birds

In concluding his address, Ramaphosa spoke of the Weaver bird, suggesting that the unity of the ten political parties might be exactly what South Africa needs to compete with the best countries in the world.

“We would like all of us as South Africans to behave like ‘weaver birds’. Weavers are among the most gregarious birds in that they build complex structures together and cooperate.

“Despite all the challenges, despite our differences, despite all the headwinds, as South Africans we are called upon to remain firmly committed to pursue the path of cooperation, growth and inclusion,” Ramaphosa said.

