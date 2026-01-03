Tech and Science

Home » Lifestyle » Tech and Science

Grok under fire after complaints it undressed minors in photos

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

3 January 2026

02:05 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Complaints of abuse began to surface at X after the 'edit image' button was rolled out on Grok in late December.

Grok under fire after complaints it undressed minors in photos

This photograph shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by US artificial intelligence company xAI, in Toulouse, southern France, on January 15, 2025. LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP

Elon Musk’s Grok on Friday said it was scrambling to fix flaws in the artificial intelligence tool after users claimed it turned pictures of children or women into erotic images.

“We’ve identified lapses in safeguards and are urgently fixing them,” Grok said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) is illegal and prohibited.”

Complaints of abuse began to surface at X after the “edit image” button was rolled out on Grok in late December.

ALSO READ: Grok 4 AI chatbot turns to Elon Musk for some answers

The button allows users to modify any image on the platform – some users partially or completely remove clothing from women or children in images, according to complaints.

Grok response

Grok maker xAI, run by Musk, responded to an AFP query with a terse, automated response that said: “The mainstream media lies.”

The Grok chatbot, however, did respond to an X user who queried it on the matter, after they said that a company in the United States could face criminal prosecution for knowingly facilitating or failing to prevent the creation or sharing of child porn.

Media outlets in India reported on Friday that government officials there are demanding X quickly provide them details of measures the company is taking to remove “obscene, nude, indecent, and sexually suggestive content” generated by Grok without the consent of those in such pictures.

The public prosecutor’s office in Paris, meanwhile, expanded an investigation into X to include new accusations that Grok was being used for generating and disseminating child pornography.

RELATED ARTICLES

The initial investigation into X was opened in July after reports that the social network’s algorithm was being manipulated for foreign interference.

Grok has been criticised in recent months for generating multiple controversial statements, from the war in Gaza and the India-Pakistan conflict to antisemitic remarks and spreading misinformation about a deadly shooting in Australia.

READ NEXT: Musk’s Grok ‘instructed’ to spread unsolicited white genocide stories in South Africa posts

Read more on these topics

Elon Musk Twitter

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News East London security guard assault: Suspect now without a job
South Africa SA welcomes over 1 600 New Year babies as health dept flags rise in teen pregnancies
News East London security guard assault: Mining giant takes action against suspect
Lotto Feeling lucky? Tonight’s PowerBall offers life-changing R143 million jackpot
South Africa 2026 public holidays in South Africa: Here’s the good and the bad

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp