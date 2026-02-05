Celebs And Viral

‘Better have my money’: Musa Khawula tells Mbalula in viral rant after Madlanga testimony

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

4 minute read

5 February 2026

11:49 am

Online drama escalates as Musa Khawula mixes politics, payback demands, and sarcasm.

Musa Khawula during the 2nd annual Imbizo at Carnival City Big Top Arena on November 11, 2023 in Brakpan, South Africa. The concert is a vibrant celebration of African identity, music, and culture, and brings together music enthusiasts from all walks of life. Picture via Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Musa Khawula during the 2nd annual Imbizo at Carnival City Big Top Arena on November 11, 2023 in Brakpan, South Africa. The concert is a vibrant celebration of African identity, music, and culture, and brings together music enthusiasts from all walks of life. Picture via Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Musa Khawula has reignited social media chaos after testimony by Witness F at the Madlanga Commission, with the controversial gossip blogger publicly demanding money from Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula, who’s at times referred to as Razzmatazz and ‘Minister of Enjoyment,‘ was confronted in a viral X post that has left South Africans equal parts amused and stunned.

Quoting famous singer Rihanna’s lyrics from the song ‘Bi&*$ better have my money ‘, Khawula suggests he is owed compensation following what he claims was a politically motivated arrest and prolonged detention, adding fuel to an already explosive narrative unfolding at the Madlanga Commission, where allegations of political interference in policing are under intense scrutiny.

“Hi baby, @MbalulaFikile. I just came to say, b*tch better have my money. XO, XO, XO. Gossip Girl.”

Mbalula, currently the Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) and former Minister of Transport, has long been a favourite target of online satire.

Khawula’s nickname plays on Mbalula’s larger-than-life public persona, but beneath the humour lies a serious accusation: that powerful political figures allegedly influenced law enforcement to silence him.

ALSO READ:Madlanga commission: Witness F claims he was sent to arrest Musa Khawula, netizens erupt

Musa’s arrest

As previously reported by The Citizen, Khawula’s legal troubles stem from his high-profile arrest in KwaZulu-Natal, his extradition to Johannesburg, and more than a year spent behind bars at Sun City Prison.

The blogger has consistently maintained that his detention was punishment for exposing alleged corruption involving politically connected businessmen, including Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Those claims gained new traction during testimony by Witness F at the Madlanga Commission.

The whistleblower told the inquiry that police officers were allegedly contacted while en route to arrest Khawula on charges of crimen injuria and malicious communications, with pressure allegedly coming from individuals linked to senior political leadership.

He has yet to respond to the allegations from Witness F or Musa’s tweet.

Fearless or provoking?

The revelations have sent X into overdrive.

Some users hailed Khawula as fearless and unapologetic, while others questioned whether his provocative style invites legal trouble, intentional or not. Memes, jokes, and legal speculation now dominate timelines.

Adding to the intrigue, Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale has denied any wrongdoing, insisting neither he nor his office interfered in Khawula’s arrest.

Still, Khawula appears undeterred. His demand for money, wrapped in sarcasm and social commentary, has sparked fresh debate about wrongful arrest, state accountability, and free speech.

