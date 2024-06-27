Affordable Android streaming services for movies and series

South Africans are spoilt for choice and now have access to a range of streaming services offered by major entertainment companies

Whether you love bingeing on prestige TV series, enjoy a good Hollywood blockbuster, are an Anime fan or like to keep it local and lekker, you’ll find a streaming app . Photo: iStock

With the plethora of streaming services available in South Africa, do people still watch traditional television services?

South Africans are spoilt for choice and now have access to a range of streaming service apps offered by major entertainment companies. However, not everyone is aware of how affordable these streaming services are.

Whether you love bingeing on prestige TV series, enjoy a good Hollywood blockbuster, are an Anime fan or like to keep it local and lekker, you’ll find a streaming app that meets your needs.

TCL looks at some of the best streaming apps available on your Android device.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime offers a great selection of movies and TV shows. Prime Video delivers exclusive Amazon Originals like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jack Reacher, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, along with International Originals like Last One Laughing and Mirzapur.

Apple TV

With the Apple TV app, you can watch critically acclaimed Apple Original series and films like The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Foundation, Hijack, CODA, Ghosted, Slow Horses and more – with new releases every month.

Crunchyroll

Stream the world’s largest anime library with 1,300 titles to choose from—from past seasons to new episodes fresh from Japan, including critically acclaimed Crunchyroll Originals.

Disney+

Get access to great stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, plus general entertainment with Star. Watch the latest blockbuster movies, award-winning original series, documentaries, classics and exclusive specials, all in one place.

DStv Stream

As a DStv customer, you can enjoy the shows, movies and sports you love with the DStv streaming app. You can watch 2 streams online at the same time and catch up on your soapies or the latest episode of that series you’ve been enjoying. Out with friends but don’t want to miss the big game? Tune in on your phone and never miss your live sports again.

eVOD

Watch shows and movies on the go with eVOD from eTv. Everything from your favourite local soapies to international blockbusters. All are available right in your pocket.

MUBI

Welcome to MUBI, the discerning film lover’s choice. Discover great films from around the world, from iconic directors to emerging artists. Each is carefully chosen by MUBI’s curators.

Netflix

Looking for the most talked about TV shows and movies from around the world? They’re all on Netflix. The offering includes award-winning series, movies, documentaries, and stand-up specials.

Showmax

Trending local shows like Empini, award-winning international series including True Detective Curb Your Enthusiasm, blockbuster movies such as Oppenheimer and Barbie, kids’ shows, ground-breaking doccies, live Premier League football on your mobile and more – everything you love to watch is on Showmax.

