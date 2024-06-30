Angie Motshekga’s ‘Defence Force’ has SA in stitches

The announcement of Motshekga as defence minister shocked many, who questioned her appointment.

Angie Motshekga has got a new gig. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced 32 ministers, with one appointment quickly becoming the butt of social media jokes.

After more than two weeks of negotiation with Government of National Unity partners, Ramaphosa announced his cabinet on Sunday night.

Among the changes was former Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga replacing Thandi Modise as Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

UDM president General Bantu Holomisa and the ANC’s Richard Mkhungo will serve as her deputies.

Angie’s Defence Force

The announcement shocked many, who took to social media to question her appointment.

Others jokingly predicted the failure of the SA National Defence Force under Motshekga’s watch.

New Minister of Defense Angie Motshekga explaining why she decided to attack Russia….. #cabinet #cabinetannouncement #GNU

SANDF under Angie Motshekga:

SANDF under Angie Motshekga:

Angie has been moved from Basic Education to Defence. #Cabinet

Angie Motshekga after bombing eSwatini and Lesotho by mistake

General Bantu Holomisa will be serving under Minister Angie Motshekga as a deputy minister of Defence. What a time to be alive. 🤣 #Cabinet

Why is Bantu Holomisa a deputy serving under Angie in a ministry where Holomisa has more experience?



It's like Pitso being an assistant coach to Dumi Mkokstad.

What does Angie Motshekga know about ministry in defense? What qualifications does she have regarding this portfolio. These people don't take us serious 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Angie's defence force running away from the battlefield 🤣🤣🤣#Cabinet

The criteria for being a minister

In his address to the nation, Ramaphosa said several factors were considered when making a decision on who to elect to cabinet.

“We have had to ensure that the incoming government will be effective, and that it will have people with the experience, skills and capabilities to deliver on its mandate.

“It is important that we deploy into positions of responsibility people who are committed, capable and hard-working, and who have integrity”.

He said the cabinet should also represent the people of South Africa, “giving due consideration to gender, youth, demographics and regional distribution”.

Motshekga’s journey in politics

Motshekga joined politics during the fight against apartheid.

After democracy in 1994, she worked as a convener for Gender in the Office of the President, a trainer in the Department of Public Service and Administration, a member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in 1999 and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Education.

She was appointed as MEC for Social Development in 2000 and as MEC for Education from 2004 to 2009.

She has extensive experience as a teacher and education administrator. She has served on several boards focused on education. She has a BA Education, B Ed from the University of the North and a Masters Degree in Education from the Wits University.

Her experience and education saw her elected as MP and Basic Education minister in 2009.

She was re-appointed to the role three times before her latest shuffle out of the portfolio.

She served as ANC Women’s League President from 2008 to 2015, and is a member of the ANC National Executive Committee and the ANC National Working Committee.