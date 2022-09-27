Happy Birthday Google

Faizel Patel

Google is celebrating its 24th birthday on Tuesday, 27 September 2022.

The famous search engine celebrated it with its now traditional commemorative doodle.

The world’s largest and most used search engine selected this date to mark the announcement of the record number of pages that the search engine was indexing.

Google was incorporated on 4 September 1998.

When is Googles birthday?

If you do an internet search to ask Google when its birthday is, the only coincidence is that its origin comes from September 1998.

As for the day, 4 September – it is the one that prevails in searches. This day, 4 September, was when the company was founded.

However, there is the side that claims that the origin and anniversary of Google is on 27 September, the date of release to the public.

Working for tech companies

Meanwhile, while many dream of working for tech giants like Google and others with a feast of perks and benefits, these companies also have costs and have to keep them in check.

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai sought to address employee concerns about recent cost-cutting at a meeting last week, that occasionally grew testy, CNBC reported, citing an audiotape.

Saying he hoped staffers follow the news, Pichai said that a tougher macroeconomic environment called for raising productivity and slowing hiring.

Fun and Money

When asked about slashing travel and swag budgets. Pichai said: “I remember when Google was small and scrappy… Fun didn’t always — we shouldn’t always equate fun with money.”

The most recent all-hands meeting comes as Google parent Alphabet, Meta and other tech companies are staring into a slew of economic challenges, including a potential recession, soaring inflation, rising interest rates and tempered ad spending.

Companies that, for the past decade-plus, have been known for high growth and an abundance of fun perks, are seeing what it’s like on the other side, CNBC reported.

