WATCH: Meta aims to be the best place for creators to tell their story

Faizel Patel

It was all about content creation and making better Reels as story tellers and content creators gathered for Meta’s first Creator Day on Tuesday.

Following the launch of its ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign, Meta hosted over 40 creators across lifestyle, entertainment, travel, beauty and fashion creator territories at The Forum Conference Venue in Bryanston.

Workshops

The event included a series of workshops aimed at empowering creators with skills and knowledge to establish and grow their brand, reach their audience and earn a living while doing what they love.

ALSO READ: Meta launches ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign celebrating emerging talents

During the workshops Creators learned how they can use Reels in new and creative ways, getting future ready by utilising the latest tools and features on the platforms, how to stay safe online, how to monetise their content on Facebook and Instagram and how to establish real relationships with brands.

Inspiring creators

Moon Baz, Head of Creator Partnerships, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Meta presented at the event inspiring creators to think about getting future ready and she unpacked how Meta is thinking about the creator economy, and supporting creators.

Baz said Meta’s goal is to be the best place for creators to tell their story, grow their audience and earn a living.

“Our objective from the Reels is giving the users, giving creators a way where they can express themselves creatively in an easy way. So, we are trying to streamline, we are trying to make it easy for them to create content with inspiration.”

#MetaCreatorsDay Meta’s Moon Baz said Meta’s goal is to be the best place for creators to tell their story, grow their audience and earn a living. #Meta @Meta @MetaNewsEMEA #MetaCreatorsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/qiXCXr1d5t— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@FaizelPatel143) September 28, 2022

The Meta team

Baz said the Meta team is expanding to assist creators.

“We are here to support as much as possible, creators whether they are established, emerging or inspiring. So, hopefully more these creator days to come and there’s a team on the ground in South Africa. We need to help and support, so we are here for everyone.”

Baz said Meta places huge importance on creators and we continue to invest in building a suite of tools to support creators’ various needs and ambitions, no matter where you are in your journey.

Investing in creative industry

Commenting on the talent coming from Africa, Kezia Anim Addo, Communications Director, SSA, Meta said the tech giant has deeply invested in the creative industry in Africa and it’s exciting to witness this vibrant creative scene changing how the world views Africa.

“We’re committed to supporting and investing in young and diverse talent, through campaigns like #ShareYourAfrica where we collaborated with over 20 African creators based on the continent and the diaspora and the recent ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign featuring 10 creators from across SSA including Pamela Mtanga from South Africa.

Entertainment

In the evening, Meta hosted an intimate and immersive dinner experience with some of South Africa’s top creators like Black Wendy, Lesego Thlabi and the Birth of Stars.

Attendees were treated to a soulful performance by singer and songwriter Langa Mavuso, an evening of fine dining, networking with the Meta team, as well as receiving insightful tips to help them unlock the full potential of their content creation on Facebook and Instagram.

ALSO READ: WATCH: OPPO unveils Reno8 Pro 5G