Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions now available

The Harry Potter franchise has gone to great lengths over the years to show just how thrilling Quidditch is.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, the fast-paced Quidditch experience, is now available on PlayStation5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Consoles and PC (Steam and Epic) for the Digital Standard and Deluxe Editions.

Warner Brothers said the physical Deluxe Edition will be available 8 November. 2024 while the Nintendo Switch edition will launch during the 2024 holiday season.

Additionally, the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Standard Edition will be available at no extra charge to all PlayStation Plus members until 30 September 2024.

Watch the official trailer of Harry Potter: Quidditich Champions

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Developed by Unbroken Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions features the high-flying magical sport introduced by the Harry Potter books and films.

Players can delve into the exhilarating world of Quidditch through solo play, cooperative online matches with friends or in competitive online player vs. player games.

Playing as the classic positions Beater, Chaser, Keeper, or Seeker, players will create their own custom champion or choose from an all-star lineup of iconic characters, such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy and other popular characters across the franchise.

Fans

David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games said they have heard fans’ passionate requests for a Quidditch gaming experience.

“The team has created a game that is authentic and fantastical, and we are excited for Harry Potter fans to fulfil their aspirations of becoming a Quidditch champion.”

Gaming

Featuring iconic wizarding world locations, characters, and references that fans will love, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions allows players to experience the rush of flying across renowned wizarding world Quidditch pitches in a variety of modes.

Players can participate in the Hogwarts House Cup and choose from Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Gryffindor to represent their house.

Then, they will be able to take part in the legendary Triwizard Schools Quidditch Cup where they can play for Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, or one of the international teams, Beauxbatons Academy or Durmstrang Institute.

After progressing through a series of action-packed matches on iconic wizarding world pitches, players will compete in the ultimate Quidditch experience, the Quidditch World Cup.

Verdict

There are pro and cons to Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

It is a game for die-hard fans which is easy enough to pick up and play with short matches

However, for some, it might be overly childish animation with questionable voice acting and repetitive gameplay without much customisation

