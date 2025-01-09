CES 2025: Gaming leads with innovation – it’s time to play

From gaming laptops, to gaming TVs and even monitors, CES is showcasing some of the coolest new entertainment solutions.

With the dawn of 2025, gaming is expected to take a giant leap into more immersive experiences.

The Consumer Electronics Show 2025 (CES) currently taking place in Las Vegas has already unveiled a number of innovative technologies.

Xbox

Xbox enthusiasts will be ecstatic to know that they will have access to hundreds of games with the Xbox app on LG Smart TVs, following a partnership with the company.

Gamers will be able to discover and play a wide selection of PC and console games from partners, and soon with Xbox, through the new gaming portal.

This gaming centric hub is designed as an all-in-one solution for navigation and personalised gaming, both for the latest AAA games and casual webOS app games.

Gaming portal

Users can soon explore the gaming portal for direct access to hundreds of games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including popular titles like Call of Duty: BlackOps 6, and highly anticipated releases like Avowed.

With Game Pass Ultimate, players will also be able to stream a catalogue of select Xbox games they own such as NBA 2K25 or Hogwarts Legacy.

Lenovo

Meanwhile, Lenovo detailed the unveiling of its lineup at CES 2025, pushing the boundaries of PC gaming.

The highlight was the Lenovo Legion Go S – the world’s first officially licenced handheld gaming device running SteamOS.

This portable powerhouse boasts an 8-inch VRR display, adjustable TrueStrike controllers, and seamless access to the Steam library, offering a console-like experience on the go.

Alongside it, Lenovo also announced the Windows-based Lenovo Legion Go S and a prototype of the next-gen Lenovo Legion Go (8.8”, 2), teasing a native landscape OLED display, doubled RAM, and a larger battery.

Asus and Samsung

Other notable announcement included Samsung announcing a gaming monitor. Mostly because gamers get excited by high numbers. In this case, the company has updated its G6 line with a 500MHz refresh rate version of its 1440p, 27-inch OLED.

Asus’ ROG gaming line had similar offerings to Samsung, while Dell made some minor refreshes to its Alienware monitors, instead leaving the most interesting changes to its mainstream S series.

USB-C portable monitor

There were also displays by HP. Its Omen 32X smart gaming monitor has incorporated Google TV to compete with LG, Samsung and others to offer standalone cloud gaming and streaming app support, along with Android.

MSI also announced the deluge of monitors, like the 27-inch 500Hz QD-OLED.

One highlight at CES 2025, was a 24-inch USB-C portable monitor according to CNET. It’s not a traditional monitor, but it’s an interesting concept: a small, standalone touchscreen (2 560×720 resolution at 60Hz) that you can use for apps, system metrics and more.

