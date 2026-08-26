Honor disrupts premium market: Launches new foldable benchmark Magic V6 and reveals revolutionary Robot Phone

The Magic V6 is Honor's flagship device - positioned as the CEO's and captain's choice - and was launched with the Honor Pad 20 and the Honor MagicBook X14 at event with a surprise reveal of the Honor Robot Phone

At a star-studded and intimate media experience held today at The Venue in Melrose Arch, Honor South Africa launched the Honor Magic V6 together with the Honor MagicBook X14 and Honor Pad 20. This foldable flagship device is designed for users who expect more from their devices, from business productivity and travel to entertainment, creativity, and everyday multitasking. Honor also showcased the eagerly awaited Honor Robot Phone at the event. Also revealed were Honor’s new logo and brand slogan – Dare to Be.

The event featured campaign ambassadors, legendary screen icon, Connie Ferguson, history-making former Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux, maverick entrepreneur and founder of Legends Barbershop Sheldon Tatchell and SA cricket captain, Temba Bavuma in a panel discussion that saw the Honor ambassadors speak about the importance of helpful technological devices in the day-to-day execution of their professional and business lives. Particularly, they spoke about how some of the features of the Honor Magic V6 device can easily enable them to proficiently carry out their daily tasks.

“For us as Honor, today was a day of sharing some of our most exciting devices within our ecosystem. The aim was to fully drive home the message of innovation-led design and creation. The Honor Magic V6 is our most premium device and designed for the high-end market, including business, tech, lifestyle and sport industry leaders – captains and CEOs. To embrace our new slogan of Dare to Be we partnered with Sheldon Tatchell, CEO of Legends Barber, Connie Ferguson award-winning actress, executive producer and businesswoman, Mia le Roux, Former Miss South Africa 2024, South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma, South African soccer captain Ronwen Williams, and 100m record holder Akani Simbine, because each of them embodies an inspiring Dare to Be story – one we are proud to share with South Africans striving for their own success,” said Honor SA CEO, Fred Zhou.

The lightweight foldable that bolsters productivity

The Honor Magic V6 features an ultra-slim and lightweight design measuring 8.75mm when folded, 4.0mm when unfolded, and weighing just 219g, delivering portability without compromise. It is reinforced with the Honor Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield and the Honor Super Steel Hinge, tested for up to 500 000 folds, ensuring long-term durability, alongside IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance.

The foldable device with the biggest battery

At the heart of the Honor Magic V6 is a large 6 660mAh Honor silicon-carbon battery, the largest battery ever featured in a foldable smartphone, supporting extended use of the device. The device also supports 80W Wired and 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge, giving users the flexibility to power up quickly and keep pace with demanding days. Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform – while imaging is enhanced by a 64MP Ultra Sensing Periscope Telephoto Camera with advanced stabilisation for sharp and stable photography.

The device also features a 7.95-inch inner foldable display designed for productivity, with Fast Flex to quickly fold and unfold your phone to launch the AI assistant in split-screen view. AI-powered features enhanced by Google Gemini support smarter workflows, while users also receive three months of Google AI Pro with expanded cloud storage.

Convenient connectivity across ecosystems

Breaking down ecosystem barriers, the Honor Magic V6 is designed to work seamlessly with iPhone, Mac, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Through Honor Connect and Honor Share, users can transfer files, receive notifications and move between devices more easily, enabling a more connected workflow across different operating systems. The device also supports Quick Share for app-free file transfers between Android and compatible Apple devices.

Honor Pad 20 – play better, work smarter

Honor Pad 20, a tablet designed to meet the evolving needs of students, young professionals and families seeking a versatile device ahead of the back-to-school season.

Combining a massive battery, immersive 12.1-inch 3K Honor Display, AI PC-Class Productivity features and intelligent tools, the Honor Pad 20 provides users with a practical platform for studying, working, creating and enjoying entertainment wherever the day takes them. Measuring just 6.29mm thin and weighing approximately 525g, the Honor Pad 20 combines a premium all-metal body with a spacious, portable viewing experience.

Honor MagicBook X14 2026 – powerfully compact

Also, sharing on stage was the eagerly awaited Honor MagicBook X14 2026 that comes with a 14″ Full View Eye comfort display. The laptop has a 60Wh Long Battery that supports 13 hours of simulated real-world range, with a 65W portable fast charging. The Honor MagicBook X14 2026 comes with the all-new Intel CoreTM 3 Processor 304.

Honor Robot Phone – introducing the world’s first robotic smartphone

In a surprise reveal, the Honor Robot Phone made an appearance at the launch which represents the culmination of a spectacular global journey of Honor revolving technology.

The Honor Robot Phone. Picture: Supplied

The Honor Robot Phone integrates an ultra-compact 4-DoF mechanical system featuring the Honor Titanium Agile Gimbal. Developed through 60 manufacturing processes, the system integrates more than 100 precision components and is supported by more than 100 patents.

The Honor Robot Phone marks the first product milestone under the Cinematic Imaging Partnership between Honor and ARRI, the world-renowned designer of professional cinema cameras. Moving beyond simple filters, the device adapts selected elements of ARRI Image Science and professional cinema workflow for use in a smartphone. Through the Honor-ARRI Cinematic Imaging Partnership, the Robot Phone combines ARRI LogC3, ARRI Wide Gamut 3 and ARRI Looks with the Honor H1 Image Chip.

Pioneering a new era of multimodal embodied interaction, the Robot Phone introduces AI-powered, robot-grade motion control that transforms the device into an autonomous personal camera crew. The camera arm supports a range of cinematic movement modes, including Tilt Lock, First Person View (FPV), FPV Vertical and AI SpinShot, helping creators capture smoother and more dynamic footage with greater ease.

Looking ahead, technologies developed through Honor’s Cinematic Imaging Partnership with ARRI will continue to evolve and will be further showcased in the upcoming Honor Magic9 Series.

The Honor Magic V6 is available in red from 1 September at an RRP of R39 999 or from R1 599 x 36 months postpaid and consumers will get an Honor Watch 6 as a gift. These offers are available at Vodacom and Cell C.

The Honor Pad 20 is available for RRP of R11 999 available only at Vodacom from 8 September, free keyboard, stylus pen and free Honor Mouse.

The Honor MagicBook X14 2026 is available for a RRP of R16 499, on 8 September, from Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C, free backpack and Honor Mouse.