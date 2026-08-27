Honor launches Magic V6 foldable in SA – should you get one?

The device enters a fiercely competitive market.

Honor has officially launched its new Magic V6 foldable smartphone in South Africa, introducing one of the thinnest and most ambitious foldables yet to a market dominated by Samsung, Huawei and Google.

Honor’s Magic V6 and its Robot Phone were unveiled locally on Wednesday, though both devices have been available since March 2026 when they debuted at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

Robot Phone

The Robot Phone, pitched as a “new species of smartphone”, features a robotic camera with AI‑driven stabilisation. Marketed as a vlogger’s dream, it eliminates the need for a DJI Osmo Pocket or selfie stick.

But despite the hype, it is essentially a gimbal with ambitions, not a true robot in the true sense of the word.

The Citizen had hands‑on time with the device, but it remains China‑exclusive and will not be sold in South Africa, to the dismay of some who were intrigued by the hype.

Magic v6

The Magic V6 is the headline act. At just 8.75mm folded and 4mm unfolded, Honor claims it is among the thinnest foldables available. Despite its slim profile, it packs a massive 6,660mAh battery – far larger than most rivals.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, it sports a 7.95‑inch inner display and a 6.52‑inch outer screen, both running at 120Hz.

Durability

Durability has been a key focus. Honor says the Magic V6 uses a reinforced steel hinge and carries both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance – a rare combination in the foldable segment.

The crease is still visible, but less pronounced when the screen is active.

Competition

The device enters a fiercely competitive market. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series remains the benchmark for foldable software and productivity, Huawei continues to push hardware innovation, and Google’s Pixel Fold has won global recognition for its camera and clean Android experience.

International reviews have praised the Magic V6’s battery life and engineering but noted that MagicOS still trails Samsung and Google in polish.

Pricing

Pricing in South Africa is set at R39 999 – undercutting Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, which starts at R40 999 for 256GB and climbs to R50 999 for the Ultra. Apple is also expected to enter the foldable race next month, adding further pressure.

Other products

Honor also announced the Pad 20, arriving 8 September as a Vodacom exclusive at R11 999 with keyboard, stylus and mouse bundled in.

The tablet is 6.29mm thin, weighs 525g, and features a 12.1‑inch 3K display aimed at back‑to‑school buyers.

The Honor MagicBook X14 2026 launches the same day at R16 499 through Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C. It comes with a backpack and mouse, a 14‑inch display, a 60Wh battery, 65W charging, and Intel’s new Core 3 304 processor.

Should you get one?

For South Africans weighing a foldable, the Magic V6 offers a compelling mix of thinness, battery power and durability. Whether those strengths are enough to lure buyers from established rivals will hinge on pricing, software support and long‑term reliability.