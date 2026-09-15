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Fannie Nkosi fights to escape charges against him

Picture of Vhahangwele Nemakonde

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Deputy News Editor

3 minute read

15 September 2026

11:56 am

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Nkosi will remain in custody.

Fannie Nkosi fights to escape charges against him

FILE: Suspended Saps Sergeant Fannie Nkosi appears at Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court for a bail ruling on 22 April 2026 in Pretoria. Nkosi faces charges of theft, defeating the ends of justice and possession of unlicensed ammunition, explosives and police dockets. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

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Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, a suspended organised crime unit member, has informed the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court that he intends to make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions to have all charges against him reconsidered.

During his last appearance in August, the court postponed the matter to allow the state to disclose the contents of the dockets to the defence.

On Tuesday, Nkosi’s defence confirmed to the court that they had been furnished with the contents of the dockets. However, the case was postponed again after Nkosi expressed his intention to have his charges dropped.

“We have had the opportunity to fully consult with our client. At this point in time, I can indicate that I hold instructions to submit written representations to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. We have started drafting the representations, and we hope to have them submitted within the next two weeks, and we can therefore postpone this matter for the outcome of reps,” said the defence.

Fannie Nkosi remains in custody

In June, the High Court in Pretoria confirmed the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court’s dismissal of Nkosi’s bail application.

The magistrate’s court had ruled that Nkosi had failed to prove he would not pose a danger to others, evade prosecution or interfere with the investigation and witnesses.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry task team arrested him on 2 April, after his testimony before the commission and a raid at his home in Pretoria. Nkosi faces charges including defeating the ends of justice, possession of illegal ammunition and explosives and theft.

While still in custody in June, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s Recommendations Investigative Task Team brought additional charges of defeating and obstructing the course of justice against Nkosi.

The state alleges that, on 10 November 2022, a suspect was arrested for possession of dagga, unlicensed firearms and explosives.

Following the arrest, Nkosi allegedly fetched the original case docket under the pretence that he had been sent by the head office. A few months later, he allegedly returned to Thohoyandou, identified himself as a colonel from head office and removed the confiscated dagga from police custody.

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He booked the exhibit at the head office, but it was later discovered that one of the exhibit bags containing the dagga had allegedly been tampered with.

Nkosi has denied all charges against him, maintaining that the state has a “weak” case.

The court postponed the case to 15 October 2026.

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