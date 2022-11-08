HONOR X6 smartphone boasts myriad of compelling features

Faizel Patel

Global technology brand HONOR’s new X6, the latest addition to the X Series line up boasts a myriad of compelling features for a smartphone.

Display

The HONOR X6 boasts a 6.5-inch FullView display which the company said delivers an immersive viewing experience.

“Coupled with a host of eye care features including Eye Comfort Mode, and Dark Mode, the X6 offers an extremely pleasant viewing experience in different types of user scenarios, perfect for reading articles, streaming videos, or browsing photos, even in direct sunlight or in dimly lit environments.”

The HONOR X6 is packed with the unique eBook Mode which can convert the screen to black and white, improving the reading experience for smartphone users.

Technology

Alongside the 64GB ROM, the HONOR X6 technology also supports large expandable storage of up to 1TB MicroSD card meeting the different storage requirements of users who want to save photos and other files.

The X6 runs on HONOR Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12.

Featuring HONOR Share, the X6 enables speedy wireless file transfers across HONOR devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops seamlessly.

With the Efficient Smart Desktop feature, users can customise widgets on the home screen and access information without opening the apps, further boosting efficiency and productivity.

Cameras

The HONOR X6 features a rear triple camera system comprising a 50MP Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera, and a 2MP Depth Camera.

Battery

The HONOR X6 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, the X6 delivers up to 17 hours of online video streaming, 18 hours of social media browsing, or 31 hours of music playback, all enabled by a single charge to power users throughout the day.

Availability and pricing

The HONOR X6 is available in two colors: Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue for purchase at a price of R3 499 on contract at mobile service providers.

