Redmi A1: Xiaomi’s most affordable smartphone now available in SA

Ahead of the opening of their first stand-alone store in South Africa, consumer electronics manufacturer, Xiaomi has announced their most affordable device yet, the Redmi A1.

Described as an entry-level smartphone with a stylish design and versatile features, the Redmi A1 is now available in South Africa with a price tag just under R2 000.

Redmi A1 specs

According to Xiaomi, the device aims to provide an excellent user experience.

“With a large 6.52-inch HD+ display at 1600×720 resolution, the Redmi A1 offers an immersive experience when watching videos or gaming. For extended viewing, the device offers Dark theme and Night Light mode, which help prevent eye strain,” said Xiaomi in a statement.

The device has an 8MP main camera paired with an auxiliary lens to enable portrait shots, and a 5MP front camera.

“Both cameras are loaded with versatile modes including portrait, short video and time-lapse, offering users diverse shooting options. The smartphone is also packed with a large 5 000mAh battery and 10W charging, effortlessly lasting through daily use.”

What about the performance?

According to the manufacturer, the Redmi A1 is powered by MediaTek Helio A22, which ensures enough performance to run apps, supports the high-resolution display, and is power efficient.

The device also supports expandable storage of up to 512GB, which frees up space on-device for additional data storage.

“While this device has an impressive hardware price-to-performance ratio, it also has a notable design. Inheriting the family design from the Redmi Note Series, Redmi A1 comes in Black, and Light Blue, both with a stylish flat-frame design. Accentuated by a clean, minimalistic curved back, its leather-like texture resists fingerprint smudges and marks,” added Xiaomi.

Where to buy the Redmi A1 in South Africa?

The device – with a 2GB+32GB storage configuration – is available at a recommended retail price of R1 999.

South African consumers can buy the Redmi A1 through official Xiaomi-approved sales channels, including Ackermans, Checkers Hyper, Edgars, Hi-Fi Corp, Incredible Connection, JET, Makro, Mobile in Africa, Mr Price, MTN, PEP, Takealot, Vodacom and Woolworths.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

