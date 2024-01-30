Honor X9b 5G ‘drop resistant’ smartphone put to the test in SA

Honor, which re-entered the SA market in 2021, is looking at capturing a larger portion of the local smartphone market with new releases.

The Honor X9b 5G is available in Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black.

With the new year, tech companies like Honor have all moved into gear and launched their smartphones with new features.

Honor, which re-entered the South African market in 2021, is looking at capturing a larger portion of the local smartphone market with new releases,

With the Mobile World Congress (MWC), there are expected to be more spectacular launches from Honor, leaving consumers spoilt for choice.

Durability

But for the moment, Honor held a Beyond Limits Experience contest, as a prelude of the highly anticipated launch of the X9b 5G in South Africa.

The event featured durability tests for the smartphone screen, something many will recall Jerry Rig Everything doing on his YouTube channel when he puts smartphones to the test making you cringe and glad it was not your phone he was bending and scratching.

The Honor event also featured the Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display putting the 9b 5G screen to the test and challenging participants to see who would be the first to crack the screen during the experience.

After the devices succumbed to hundreds of drops and knocks throughout the day, there were few lucky people that walked away with some amazing prizes.

ALSO READ: It’s all about AI, Samsung launches new Galaxy S24 series ­− Video

Fred Zhou, from Honor South Africa said the winners not only demonstrated exceptional creativity but also embodied the essence of the brand by going beyond limits in their daily lives.

“We are truly inspired by the overwhelming response to the #HonorBeyondLimitsExperience contest,” he said. “The entries reflected a diverse range of stories showcasing resilience, creativity, and the courage to break free from conventional norms.”

Specs

The phone has a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen, with a 1.5K 2 562 x 1 200 resolution 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 5 800mAh battery and superfast charging capability – at 35W, with 256GB storage capacity.

Running the latest MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13, the phone features a triple camera system consisting of a 108MP main shooter, 5MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro camera. For selfie shots, it uses a 16MP shooter.

Availability

It will be available in two colourways – sunrise orange and midnight black brom February 2024 and will be available at a starting price of R12,999 in South African retail stores.

ALSO READ: AI tools will manage time, boost work, but won’t take over jobs, Microsoft says