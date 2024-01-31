Dell announces new AI-driven headset portfolio

These Dell ear headphones are equipped with built-in AI-driven noise cancellation microphones that pick up and filter out background noises.

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation moving at rapid speed in the fast-paced and ever-evolving landscape of the modern workplace, effective communication is the cornerstone of productivity and collaboration and this is where Dell Technologies comes in.

The company presented the world’s most intelligent wireless and wired headsets in the Dell Pro wireless and wired active noise cancellation (ANC) headsets.

These over-ear headphones are equipped with built-in AI-driven noise cancellation microphones that pick up and filter out background noises, offering a new level of audio experience, an increase in hybrid work, and an overall emphasis on employee experience.

ALSO READ: WATCH #DellTechForum: ‘AI has potential to transform industries’ – Dell

Features

Some of the features of the headsets include AI-driven noise cancellation microphones that pick up and filter out background noise for clear communication. Both headsets offer Active Noise Cancellation, which reduces and blocks out unwanted environmental noise, making it easier to focus on what you are listening to.

Users can also pair wireless devices effortlessly and securely with just one click using Dell Pair software. They are also certified for Microsoft Teams (Open Office) and Zoom, which are compatible with leading UC platforms.

With ergonomics and comfort in mind, the headsets are built with premium-quality materials that include an adjustable leatherette headband and replaceable memory foam ear cushions.

Battery life is important, and users can easily charge the wireless headset by placing it on the charging dock for rapid charging for up to 8 hours in 15 minutes. On a full charge, enjoy up to 78 hours of listening time.

Tech show

Meanwhile, Dell Technologies said it is making a return to ISE 2024, the world’s largest AV systems integration show.

Organised by Integrated Systems Events, this four-day event in February has attracted over 116,000 visitors worldwide interested in audio/video and integrated systems. Dell will be showcasing live demonstrations of their latest products and solutions at their booth.

ALSO READ: AI tools will manage time, boost work, but won’t take over jobs, Microsoft says