How to download an archive of your Twitter history

ETX Daily Up

Whether you want to leave Twitter or simply have access to your private data, bear in mind that it’s possible to easily download an archive of your data on the social network, containing the history of your tweets and all your personal information.

How to get your Twitter history

On the web version of Twitter, go to the More section, Settings and Support, Settings and Privacy and finally Download an archive of your data. You will then be able to obtain a ZIP file containing an archive of your account data, its activity and history. The same steps can be followed in the mobile application.

It can take up to 24 hours to receive the archive. It is, in fact, an email with a download link. Depending on how long a user has been on the platform, the corresponding ZIP file can easily be several tens or hundreds of megabytes in size. These archives contain all the tweets, links, photos and videos posted since a user joined the social network. An HTML file allows you to access these archives from any web browser and to consult your old tweets.

ALSO SEE: Time to get Reel: 5 benefits of Facebook and Instagram’s editing tools

What can you do with your Twitter history?

If you are an influencer, or use Twitter for your business, analysing your Twitter history can give you insights into what content is most popular with your followers.

Your Twitter search history can also help you identify the topics your fans are interested in.

Get your data before deleting Twitter

If you, like many other celebrities and high-profile personalities are toying with the idea of shutting down your Twitter account due to all the chaos on and at the platform since Elon Musk took over the company, it might be a good idea to download your Twitter history.

When you shut down your Twitter account, this means you’ll lose all your jokes, comments and witty remarks, as well as GIFS, photos and other media you might want to look back on at some point.

*Additional reporting by Xanet Scheepers