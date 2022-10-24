Time to get Reel: 5 benefits of Facebook and Instagram’s editing tools

Faizel Patel

The world is currently reeling at warp speed through a technological sphere of innovative discovery and marvel with a dash of social media savvy especially with Facebook and Instagram.

It is a fantastical world, with rich visual stimuli and story telling on a myriad of platforms that have engaged the young and old.

Be creative

As cultural and societal trends change, social media is helping creators make a living through the engaging content they create.

Individual creators are leading the shift toward a more open entertainment and education landscape, shaping culture along the way.

These creators are constantly looking for new ways to make their imagination and ideas come to life, searching for new tools to help them make and promote their content.

Build communities

That’s where Facebook and Instagram come in and Meta‘s mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together

Moon Baz, Head Meta’s Creator Partnerships, Middle East, Africa and Turkey said across Facebook and Instagram, people are discovering and watching video in diverse formats from Stories and Facebook Watch to Facebook Live and Reels.

“Reels is one of many tools we’re investing in to support creators’ various needs to help them create engaging video content and foster a sustainable business, whether they’re just getting started or already have an established brand.

“We’re seeing that short form video is an increasing part of how people consume content,” Baz said.

Baz has shared some of the benefits of the new collection of short-form video and audio editing tools now available to creators on Facebook and Instagram, and how easy it is for you to create your next short-form masterpiece.

A convenient way to post

Android and iOS smartphones, users can now create, edit and publish Facebook Reels via the Creator Studio on their web browsers.

The studio lets users schedule when their Reels go live, giving them the chance to coordinate and manage their content at any time.

Flex your creative muscles

A creator’s work is only as good as the tools they have to work with. And, in the case of digital content, people are always coming up with new and exciting ways to make their work unique.

New video clipping tools for Facebook Reels on desktop can help with that. Users can take existing long-form videos and cut them into short-form versions.

You should also never have to stifle your creativity or try to jam it into a less-than-ideal timeframe. Over on Instagram Reels, creators can now publish videos of up to 90 seconds, giving videos more breathing space and users the opportunity to show off awesome content.

Find inspiration

If you’re struggling to come up with a new idea for a Reel, you can create one by preloading visual and audio placeholders and then replacing them with the photos and videos you want to include.

When you explore Templates, you’ll discover the latest trending audio and transitions that are resonating with people around the world, all of which can help you create some of your most original and inspiring content yet.

You can also create new Reels from the ground up using the template of another Reel you’ve just watched, right down to the same video and audio sequences.

Entice and engage your audience

Reels now feature the ever-changing library of stickers from Instagram Stories, including polls, quizzes, and emojis. There’s something for everyone, and thanks to stickers, users can personalise their Reels and make them more unique than ever before.

Make it sound as good as it looks

Sound Sync is a way for creators to match their Facebook video clips to the beat of a song or piece of audio, giving them the chance to publish content that pops out the speakers as much as it does off the screen.

The feature is also available to Instagram users. When they choose the Superbeat effect, the app will apply visual effects to the music that’s playing and match its rhythm.

Users can also apply 2D and 3D lyric effects that let your followers sing along to the music while they’re watching.

Voice overs

Facebook Reels also now support recording voiceovers, which means you can narrate your videos, share more insight, and engage with your followers.

Meanwhile, creators on Instagram Reels can import audio directly from outside the app. This is for those spur-of-the-moment posts, or when you want to access audio that’s special to you.

“All these features and more are what make Facebook and Instagram the go-to places to create and publish engaging, quality digital content,” said Baz

