MTN tops mobile network quality in SA, Rain drops below national average

MTN has been named South Africa’s top-quality mobile network in a report by My Broadband.

The study analysed 288,210 speed tests conducted by 7,092 mobile data users between April and June 2024.

Speed: The fastest network in the land

MTN achieved the highest average download speed of 83.08 Mbps, followed by Vodacom at 79.70 Mbps, Cell C at 54.50 Mbps and Telkom at 32.29 Mbps

Overall, South Africa’s average mobile download speed increased to 70.41 Mbps from last year’s 62.27 Mbps.

The testing included data from crowdsourced users and dedicated drive tests, ensuring a balanced and accurate representation of real-world network performance.

According to the report, the average upload speed was 15.94 Mbps, an increase from 14.88 Mbps over the same period in 2023.

Performance: A return on investment

Rain had grim results and recorded the worst performance, with an average download speed of 21.31 Mbps, which is below the national average and out of sync with the rest of the industry.

The report showed that MTN performed best in eThekwini, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, and Nelson Mandela Bay, while Vodacom reigned supreme in Johannesburg, Mangaung, and Cape Town.

MTN’s strong network performance comes after it invested R10 billion annually in its network infrastructure for the past decade.

The operator increased its capital expenditure in South Africa by 15% over the last year, which included upgrading infrastructure with advanced batteries and generators.

These upgrades helped MTN to ensure reliable mobile services amidst ongoing electricity problems in South Africa.

Vodacom tops 5G network, Cell C improves

Although Vodacom ranked second in overall network performance behind MTN, it achieved the highest 5G speeds.

Vodacom is aggressively expanding its 5G network across South Africa, and the latest results showed the impact of its investment.

The latest report also highlights Cell C’s improvement. Its download speed improved from 38.63 Mbps in Q2 2023 to 54.50 Mbps in Q2 2024.

This improvement is closely linked to Cell C’s migration to MTN’s network and optimisation of its virtual network.

This migration and optimisation helped Cell C cement its position ahead of Telkom and Rain regarding network performance.

Best mobile network

To determine the best mobile network in South Africa, a “Network Quality Score” was calculated for each network using download speed, upload speed, and latency.

The Network Quality Score out of 10 then shows how a network performed in relation to other networks.

MTN reigned supreme with a Network Quality Score of 9.87, followed by Vodacom at 8.85, Cell C at 6.83, Telkom at 4.91, and Rain at 4.48.

The table below provides an overview of the mobile network rankings in South Africa.

