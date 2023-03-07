Kaunda Selisho

With load shedding looking more and more like a permanent reality, South Africans are looking for ways to minimise the devastating impact that rolling blackouts have on their lives and livelihoods.

One way that many people are finding ways around this is through the use of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices.

In fact, ‘UPS’ was the third most-searched term on the Takealot platform in 2022, commented Fredrik Zietsman, CEO of takealot.com.

According to Zietsman, their “data tells an insightful story about how South Africans are becoming intentional in how they adjust to load shedding.”

No end in sight

The reality that there might be no end in sight for load shedding for the foreseeable future is starting to sink in for most South Africans.

Since the start of 2023, every day of the year has seen power disruptions, causing frustration for consumers and operational pressures on most businesses.

“On our platform, we’ve seen a surge in sales of load shedding mitigation products, such as generators, inverters and uninterrupted power supply units,” explained Zietsman.

To that end, Takealot prioritised sourcing and competitively pricing load shedding solutions to ensure that all South Africans are able to mitigate load shedding, with products priced from only R30 to holistic solutions aimed at taking an office or home off the grid.

Graphic depicting UPS sales data on Takealot | Picture: Supplied

ALSO READ: UPS – A needed device during load shedding

“This includes everything from budget-beating rechargeable light bulbs to comprehensive inverter setups and petrol generators.”

Over the past two years, the online retailer has nearly doubled the number of brands that offer load shedding or power solutions on its platform.

And since December 2020, Takealot has seen a 3000% GMV growth in the sales of generators, inverters and UPS devices alone.

Something for everyone

Due to the fact that alternative power solutions are becoming such an essential need, the online retailer developed a virtual assistant to help shoppers decide which device best fits their needs.

“This easy-to-use tool guides shoppers through the buying process, providing load shedding advice and tailoring product selections based on their specific needs and budget.

“For example, comparing an entry-level UPS device to a portable charging station, or which product is best suited to a specific wattage appliance.”

The platform also touted their reviews and insisted they are all submitted by “actual Takealot shoppers.”

According to the retailer, these reviews act as a knowledge base for other shoppers, allowing them to base purchase decisions on real-world experiences.

READ NEXT: Power-M: Finally an all-in-one load shedding solution

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho