Meta celebrates Safer Internet Day

Faizel Patel

As the world marked Safer Internet Day on Tuesday, 7th February, tech giant Meta reminded teens of the tools available to help keep them safe on the company’s platforms.

Meta said there are several resources and training available for parents and guardians on the Family Centre, which include My Digital World which provides accessible learning modules and resources to build skills for a digital world.

Safer online

Meta said it wants young people to foster their online relationships in an environment where they feel safe.

“Meta doesn’t allow harmful content, or content or behaviour that exploits young people. They work closely with experts in mental health, child psychology, digital literacy and more, to build features and tools so people can connect online safely and responsibly.”

“Meta has made huge strides in this space over the past year, including defaulting teens into more private settings at sign up [and] helping to protect teens against unwanted interactions from adults who don’t follow them,” Meta said.

Online tools

The company said it offers tools for teens to spend more meaningful time online with features like ‘Take a Break’ and ‘Nudges’ that encourage teens to both spend time away from Instagram and explore different topics while on Instagram.

The company said it is also removing more content that violates its policies and making potentially sensitive content more difficult to find on the internet.

“Meta has also been developing parental controls that help parents and teens navigate their time online together. Our vision for the Family Center is to eventually allow parents and guardians to help their teens manage experiences across Meta technologies, all from one central place.”

Relationships

Meta has urged parents and guardians to get the conversation started by taking the time to talk to their teenage children about what they get up to online including sharing their own experiences about being online.

“Be open and ensure your teen knows they can speak to you about any issues,” Meta said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Meta aims to be the best place for creators to tell their story