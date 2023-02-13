Teen Suicide Prevention Week: Raising awareness to save lives

Citizen Reporter

Teen Suicide Prevention Week is being observed during the month of February, with a focus on raising awareness and preventing teen suicides.

This is more important than ever, especially as teens face mental health struggles amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Teen Suicide Prevention Week

According to the World Health Organization, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year-olds.

Driven by stress and pandemic

With the stress and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, it has become increasingly important to prioritise the mental health of young people and provide them with the resources and support they need.

During Teen Suicide Prevention Week, organisations and individuals are encouraged to spread the message of hope and help raise awareness about the warning signs of suicide.

This includes changes in behaviour and mood swings, as well as feelings of hopelessness.

By recognising these signs and reaching out to those in need, parents, teachers and communities can help prevent suicide and save lives.

Honest conversations about suicide

One of the most important things we can do is to have open and honest conversations with teens about mental health and suicide.

This can help remove the stigma surrounding mental health and create an environment where it’s okay to talk about feelings and ask for help.

In addition, there are several resources available for those struggling with thoughts of suicide or those looking to support someone in need.

Suicide among pre-teens

In South Africa, children as young as 10 years were taking their lives, according to the South African Depression and Anxiety (SADAG).

“There have been several teen suicides across the country recently; as young as a 10-year-old young girl in KZN, another 10-year-old girl in Gauteng.”

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old pupil from the Sonyongwana High School in Creighton, southern KwaZulu-Natal, took her life after being bullied.

Back in January, a 10-year-old girl tried to hang herself after alleged assault by her father.

“There are many more cases just like these that haven’t been reported, an important reminder that mental health is still stigmatised and shamed.”

You can make a difference

Community leaders and organisations are encouraged to host virtual events and activities to help spread the message of hope and support.

These events can include online mental health workshops, social media campaigns, and educational forums.

By raising awareness, providing support, and encouraging open conversations, we can help save lives and make a difference in the lives of teens and their families.

Teen suicide prevention initiatives

SADAG will be taking a stand against teen suicide by hosting a series of initiatives to raise awareness and offer support.

As part of these efforts, SADAG is hosting a “Webinar Wednesday” on 15 February, focusing on the topic of bullying and its impact on teen suicide.

This virtual event will be hosted on both Zoom and Facebook, and will feature experts such as Psychiatrist Dr Terri Henderson and Counselling Psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro, who will delve into the subject and offer insights and advice.

These programmes can be accessed on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheSADAG.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help.

The SADAG Suicide Crisis Line (0800 567 567) is available 24 hours in South Africa’s eleven official languages, providing telephonic counseling, crisis intervention, information, and referrals.

Additionally, you can chat with a counselor online via WhatsApp at 076 882 2775 between 8am to 5pm, or text 31393 to receive a callback. For more resources, visit www.sadag.org.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.