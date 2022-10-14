Microsoft launches new Surface devices and accessories

Faizel Patel

Tech giant Microsoft has launched the latest generation of its Surface hardware, including the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2+.

Microsoft also announced a slew of new accessories and creator tools in Microsoft 365, Edge and Bing.

Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro is equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate and features a 2880 x 1920-pixel PixelSense Flow display, HD camera, a choice of processors and 8GB or 16GB of RAM and Microsoft’s custom upgraded G6 chip for optimal inking.

In collaboration with Liberty of London, a limited-edition design and matching keyboard is available to celebrate Surface’s 10-year anniversary.

The compnany said both the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 feature all-day battery life.

Availability and pricing

Microsoft has not announced South African pricing yet but the device starts at $999 (R18 269, excl. VAT).

Surface Laptop 5

The Surface laptop 5 features all-day battery life, a 12th Gen Intel Core and Thunderbolt 4 giving consumers the choice of a 12th-gen Core i5 or 12th-gen Core i7 processor for the 13.5-inch model.

For the first time, Surface Laptop 5 is co-engineered and verified as an Intel Evo, meaning its over 50% more powerful than its predecessor.

It is available with a choice of 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations.

The 13.5-inch model features a 2256 x 1504-pixel display, while the 15-inch variation has a 2496 x 1664-pixel resolution.

Availability and pricing

The company has not announced South African pricing yet but the device starts at $999 (R18 269, excl. VAT).

Surface Studio 2+

Microsoft said the Surface Studio 2+ introduces up to 50% faster CPU performance, improved graphics and a sleek, modern finish.

The device features an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU with 6GB of video memory.

The Surface Studio 2+ is limited in configuration options, only offering one model with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Availability and pricing

The Surface Studio 2+ starts at $4 299 (R78 615, excl. VAT).

Accessories

Microsoft Adaptive Accessories will be available from 25 October, in select markets. Additionally, business and education customers can now 3D print adaptive grips from Shapeways for the Microsoft Business Pen and Microsoft Classroom Pen 2.

The Microsoft Audio Dock $249 (R4 525) features four different ports, a pass-through PC charger and built in Omnisonic speakers for premium sound.

Microsoft Presenter+ $79.99 (R1 454) the first Microsoft Teams-certified presentation control, allows you to advance slides, mute/unmute, join meetings and raise your hand.

Availability

Devices and accessories are available for pre-order at Microsoft Store on microsoft.com and other major retailers.

They will be available in select markets beginning 25 October.

Apple Integrations in Windows 11

Microsoft also introduced new Apple integrations in Windows 11.

Through a new integration with iCloud and the Photos app in Windows 11, you will soon be able to access your iPhone photos and videos on your Windows devices.

Apple Music and the Apple TV app are available on Xbox consoles and will launch on Windows next year.

