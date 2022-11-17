Microsoft SA and Nedbank collaborate to drive Pan-African sustainability

Faizel Patel

Microsoft South Africa and Nedbank have joined forces to build a financial-sector-led sustainability capability for Africa.

Focus

The partnership is expected to focus on driving multiple programmes to amplify the United Nations’ (UN) 17 global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with technological advancements and to participate in the growing green market ecosystem more easily and responsibly.

With market-leading advancements from Microsoft like the Cloud-for-Sustainability, Nedbank will leverage the greater digital capability that Microsoft has created to expedite environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact across the continent, in geographies where it has operations and clients.

UN SDG’s

With more than 13 different channels of execution, this is one of the most comprehensive approaches for targeting the UN SDGs, enabling organisations of all types, sizes and sectors to meet the new sustainability imperatives.

Fred Swanepoel, Nedbank Group Chief Information Officer, said the bank is leveraging ongoing investments in technology to revolutionise traditional sustainability management.

“We are mindful of how our solutions can shape the future and are guided by our purpose of using our financial expertise to do good.”

Climate change

The African continent is disproportionately affected by threats caused by climate change. Droughts, floods and increasing water scarcity will have negative effects on food systems and people’s livelihoods.

Samer Abu-Ltaif, Corporate Vice President and President of Microsoft Middle East and Africa, said “The company recognises its responsibility and opportunity to ensure the technology we create benefits everyone on the planet, as well as the planet itself.

“Our partnership with Nedbank comes in line with our commitment to accelerate progress toward a more sustainable future by helping our customers and partners build sustainable solutions and drive real impact across their industries.”

Global initiatives

Both entities have been active participants in multiple global initiatives that aim to create and contribute to a more sustainable future for the planet including Nedbank’s commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and the 10 principles that underpin it among others.

