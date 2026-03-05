Iconic Eastern Cape suspension bridge to be closed from later this month

Prepare to use the alternative bridge entrances while reconstruction goes on.

The iconic main suspension bridge in the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park, a tourist hotspot that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year to witness the dramatic meeting of river, forest and ocean, will be closed from 24 March until 23 June 2026 for reconstruction.

South African National Parks (SANParks) announced that a day before the project begins, 23 March, Bridges 2 and 3 will reopen for the duration of the reconstruction.

Visitors are encouraged to use these entrances instead.

ALSO READ: Donations flood in as R2 million raised to save South Africa’s iconic Kruger National Park

Bridge revamping

The reconstruction of the bridges will last three months, says SANParks.

“To ensure continued visitor access during construction, the work is being carried out in phases,” said SANParks’ spokesperson JP Louw.

Bridges 2 and 3 will be replaced first while the main bridge remains open. Once safe access is restored via the smaller bridges, the main 77-metre structure will then be closed and rebuilt.

“Once these bridges are open, visitors will be able to enjoy the trail safely while the main 77-metre bridge will be closed,” said Louw.

Each of them will be getting a revamp, with their superstructures demolished and replaced. SANParks says this is to rehabilitate the supporting substructures.

Concrete that has deteriorated will also get attention. They will be removed and rebuilt “using specialised repair mortars and protective coatings,” continued Louw.

The new bridges will feature new stainless-steel components, walkway boards, side netting, and load barriers.

Smart Civils has been appointed as the main contractor for the project. The project carries an estimated cost of R17.9 million.

ALSO READ: Here is when Shingwedzi camp in the Kruger National Park will reopen

Significance

The suspension bridge is part of a 2km hiking trail. It features stable wooden paths and stairs suitable for visitors of all ages.

The structure oversees breathtaking views of the Tsitsikamma forest and the Storms River gorge.

The original bridge was built in 1969 at the Storms River Mouth, located within the world-renowned Garden Route National Park.

Once its reconstruction is complete, visitors will be able to travel along the trail paths.

Signage and safety instructions will be displayed. Visitors are encouraged to pay attention to the upcoming changes.

NOW READ: Where did she go? Hunt continues for Rhino mom at Kruger National Park