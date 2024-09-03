Cradock Four inquest hits snag, case postponed to June 2025

Decades after the deaths of the Cradock Four, a new chapter unfolded when the inquest was reopened.

Sicelo Mhlawuli, Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe and Sparrow Mkhonto, collectively known as the Cradock Four, were buried in Cradock on 20 July 1985, Picture: Gallo Images

The highly anticipated re-opening of the inquest into the killing of the Cradock Four hit a snag in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha on Monday over delays in legal funding for former police and defence force members, and a family member of one of the four.

Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkhonto were abducted by the apartheid police security branch at a roadblock on 27 June 1985 on their way from Port Elizabeth to Cradock. They were assaulted and murdered in police custody.

The inquest which was set to start on Monday and run until 20 September was postponed due to the two applications filed by the State Attorney and Mbulelo Goniwe – the nephew of Goniwe.

NPA ready

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the NPA was ready to proceed with the inquest.

“The postponement was necessitated because funding could not be secured for counsel for one of the family members, Mbulelo Goniwe, the Cradock community, and certain persons of interest in the case.

“There was an agreement before today’s appearance that the inquest would not proceed for this reason. Consequently, the inquest was postponed to 2 June 2025, which was the first available date for all counsel,” Tyali said

Tyali said the NPA remains committed to ensuring accountability for TRC crimes.

“It has adopted a prosecutorial strategy that will enable the victims of TRC cases to obtain closure, as well as justice for their loved ones.

“The postponement of the inquest is regrettable but beyond the control of the NPA. The NPA will do everything within its power to ensure that there are no further delays in this long-overdue matter.”

First inquest

The first inquest conducted by the apartheid authorities in 1987 concluded that the four leaders were killed by “unknown persons while a second inquest in 1993 found that their death was caused by the police. But the culprits were not prosecuted.

Six former police officers who arrested and murdered the Cradock Four appeared before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Amnesty Committee, but were not granted amnesty and therefore were still liable for prosecution.

In January, the ANC welcomed the Cradock Four’s inquest re-opening.

“The ANC supports the rationale behind the re-opening of the inquest. The party reiterated the TRC final report which condemned the [apartheid] SA police that used to brag about their successes in these operations,” the ANC said.

