OPPO Find N2 Flip review: Reinventing the flip phone

By Cheryl Kahla

The OPPO Find N2 Flip offers a modern twist on the classic flip phone. It’s beautiful and combines both portability and a large screen experience in one device.

The flip phone was introduced to the South African market back in April in Muldersdrift, where OPPO also announced its partnership with local fashion designer Rich Mnisi.

But is it more than just a stylish fashion accessory? Does it live up to the hype? Let’s find out.

OPPO Find N2 Flip review

OPPO saw the need for something unique and added a refreshing twist with its nostalgic yet forward-thinking flip design.

Design

The design is refreshing, especially in a world where it’s practically impossible to distinguish between the two top manufacturers in the world.

When folded, the Find N2 Flip easily fits in the palm of your hand. Despite the small size, it’s still an engineering marvel.

And if you’re a women battling the constant Pocket Battle, you’ll be happy to know it fits even in our tiny jeans pockets.

Because the pockets on women’s pants are not big enough for our everyday needs in case we decide to carry the tools to dismantle the patriarchy in there.

But anyway, I digress.

Main and cover screen

The outer cover screen might seem small but it’s surprisingly functional.

It’s perfect for notification handling, quick replies and has useful widgets – weather, calendar, etc.

When the phone is folded, you can even take seflies with the rear camera.

Let that sink in. Or better yet, let me show you:

Watch: All about that fold

The large screen you get when you unfold the device is just as impressive. It’s a vivid AMOLED display 2 520 x 1 080-pixel resolution and peak brightness with enough nits to keep you happy.

NB: A nit is a unit of measurement to describe how bright a digital display or screen is.

It has roughly around 500 nits on both the main screen and the cover screen in typical conditions but in sunlight is where it really shines, though.

Approximately 1 200 nits for the main screen and 800 for the cover screen. That means the screen is hella bright, even when you’re in bright sunlight.

Camera

The Find N2 Flip holds its own against competitors and is capable of capturing detailed photos, but I’ll have to be honest, I expected more.

Despite sporting a 50-megapixel primary lens with an 8MP ultrawide lens, the photos were okay (more than okay) but the mobile photography freaks among us are used to sharper quality.

Photo: The Citizen News/Cheryl Kahla

The ultrawide lens and selfie camera also tends to over-brighten images.

That said, the primary camera is good enough for a range of scenarios if you aren’t a dedicated mobile photographer.

Performance and battery

The Find N2 Flip is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset. Combined with the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it doesn’t lack in performance.

Apps open quickly, gaming is smooth and navigation is easy. As long as your software is updated regularly, you shouldn’t have a problem here.

The battery is also quite decent and uses a 44-watt charger. I got a day’s use out of single charge after using it extensively.

While it could have given me more, it does charge really fast – from 0 to 50% in an half hour, which is quite good especially when load shedding sneaks up on you.

Another downside: It doesn’t have wireless charging, but it charges so fast you probably won’t even notice the absence.

Conclusion

Is it stylish? Yes, it is, but it’s so much more. The Find N2 Flip is fully functional and easily competes with the biggest brands in South Africa.

It’s beautifully designed, it’s powerful, the dual-screen is impressive, and it will make you stand out in a era of copy-paste smartphones.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is available on contract at all networks from R1 199 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

The recommended cash price is R29 999.

