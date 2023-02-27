OPPO launches new A78 5G smartphone in SA

Faizel Patel

OPPO has announced the launch of the new affordable A78 5G, smartphones in South Africa.

Liam Faurie, head of Go-to-market & Operations at OPPO South Africa, said the companies is making phones that are affordable.

“Our main goal with the A78 5G was to tailor-make it to fit today’s user needs while still delivering powerful performance, a trendy appearance and the best in camera quality.”

Design

The OPPO A78 5G mobile phone boasts a design that incorporates polished rings around the camera module, complemented by a pattern of shining lights that extends to the back. The backplate is also adorned with the iconic OPPO Glow process, which lends a fingerprint-free matte finish.

The devices measures 163.8 x 75.1 x 8mm and weighs in at 188g.

Display

The A78 5G is equipped with 6.56 inch (720 x 1612 pixels) display and 20:9 ratio screen to body ratio.

OPPO said the display delivers a “smooth and comfortable” visual experience for video and game content.

“All-Day AI Eye Comfort is also included to keep users’ eyes healthy and comfortable through 24/7 eye protection.”

Cameras

The OPPO A78 5G comes with a 50MP main camera, a 2MP self-portrait lens and an 8MP front camera.

It also features a set of smart imaging features like AI Portrait Retouching, AI Scene Enhancement, and Night Mode for higher quality output and a zero need for post editing.

Battery

The A78 5G boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge.

Oppo said the A78 5G’s Super Power Saving mode saves battery for emergency needs, while Super Night Standby learns user sleeping patterns to limit power consumption to just 2% during a single night.

“With its rapid charging capability, it can recharge from 0% to 29% in just 15 minutes and reach a full charge in just 67 minutes.”

Oppo said a fully charged battery can provide up to 22.85 hours of talk time and users can enjoy up to approximately 16 hours of YouTube videos on a single full charge.

Other features

Other features of the A78 5G includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity and compass

The A78 has an IP54 water resistance rating

Availability

The OPPO A78 5G comes in two colours; Glowing Black and Glowing Blue and will retail for R8 899 and is available for purchase from this week.

