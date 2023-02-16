Honor X9a now available in South Africa

Faizel Patel

Global technology brand Honor recently announced the all-new X9a is now available in South Africa.

The device boasts a wide range of advancements across the display, battery, design and overall performance with a 120Hz OLED curved display, 5100mAh battery, 256GB storage and Google Mobile Services.

Design

The Honor X9a has been designed with an ultra slim and lightweight body, coming in at just 7.9mm thick and weighing just 175g.

Display

Honor said the X9a’s display was made with tempered glass that comes with a thickness of 0.65mm super reinforced glass, which is higher than the industry average of approximately 0.55mm that keeps the phone safe from everyday scratches.

The X9a comes with ultra-slim bezels which lead to a 93% screen-to-body ratio.

The OLED 45-degree curved display on the Honor X9a supports 120Hz refresh rate and displays 1.07 billion colours to reproduce vivid images with incredible levels of clarity.

Cameras

Revolutionising the homogenous design of smartphones, the evolved “dynamic eye” design on the back of the Honor X9a features an axisymmetric camera layout comprising two jewel-like circles with the top circle featuring a 64MP Ultra-clear main camera, a 5MP wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Photo: Honor

Battery

The Honor X9a packs a proprietary 5100mAh battery to provide two days’ battery life on a single charge.

Furthermore, it supports the 40W Honor SuperCharge, bringing greater convenience when needing an emergency power top-up. With just 30 minutes of charging, the Honor X9a delivers 12.5 hours of watching videos, the company claims.

Storage

The Honor X9a comes with immense 256GB storage which it said allows consumers to download and save all their favourite contents and applications with no compromise.

Availability and pricing

The new Honor X9a – 256GB version is available for a retail price of R11 999.

Guinness World Records

Meanwhile, Honor has partnered with Guinness World Records to showcase the preview of the brand-new camera of the Magic5 Pro, which will be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 on 27 February, with a basketball player, who’s attempting to break a world record.

Photo: Honor

