Oppo launches budget friendly Pad Neo in SA

At R6 999 Oppo’s new tablet is affordable, but can it compete with the big boys with their more expensive devices or even others in the same price bracket like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9?

The company launched its new budget friendly Pad Neo tablet along with the Watch X and Eco Buds on Thursday. The main tease is on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (iOT), a foray of what’s to come.

It is the second tablet the company has launched in South Africa aimed at showcasing an ever-expanding range of IoT-focused devices, which includes the recently unveiled Watch X.

Liam Faurie, head of go-to markets at OPPO South Africa, said the company’s priority is to bring new “innovative devices that take productivity and play to the next level at an affordable price”.

“With seamless connectivity, multitasking capabilities, and reliability, the Pad Neo delivers on all fronts.”

Pad Neo’s innards

The device’s 11.4-inch 2.4K ReadFit display offers clarity and colour vibrancy is a step above many competitors that still utilise standard FHD panels.

It’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with 8 cores, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity, which may struggle with some games and tasks. There is also inclusion of smart pen support.

The Neo tab has an 8MP sensor on both the front and the back. However, videos will be limited to 1080p with no 4K recording.

A reliable battery is a must and Oppo said the 8000mAh battery in the Neon provides up to 14.5 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology lets you top up your device’s battery in minutes.

Availability

The Pad Neo available in space grey integrates with Oppo’s smartphones, wearables and services to support data sharing, device synchronisation and cross-platform functionality.

“The launch of the Pad Neo signals a shift in tablet technology, promising users a premium experience transcending conventional boundaries,” Faurie said.

