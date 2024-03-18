Technology and Science

Oppo to introduce IoT and AI product ecosystem to SA

Oppo said integrating AI with IoT paves the way for linked devices capable of learning and adapting to users.

Oppo said its dedication to the IoT ecosystem further enriches its commitment to AI. Photo: Oppo

With the rapid progress of Artificial Intelligence (AI), smartphone brand Oppo has announced its focus on the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem with its products for 2024 in the South African market.

For those new to the concept, IoT refers to the interconnected network of physical devices that can collect and exchange data, enabling smart and automated user experiences.

The company said it plans to launch a wide array of smart devices, including but not limited to wearables, headphones, tablets, and more.

AI

Oppo said its dedication to the IoT ecosystem further enriches its commitment to AI.

“Integrating AI with IoT paves the way for linked devices capable of learning and adapting to users’ habits and preferences, providing a truly personalised experience.”

Liam Faurie, head of Go-to-Market at Oppo South Africa said the country is a vibrant market with a keen appetite for technological advancement.

“Our IoT ecosystem is tailored to meet the unique needs of this market, providing cutting-edge technology that enhances the lives of our consumers.”

Oppo is not the only smartphone manufacturer to delve into AI powered handsets.

Transforming industries

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series have a heavy focus on AI with a plethora of features from live translations to image editing.

Samsung deepened its relationship with Google, with some of the features powered by the search giant. 

One of the most notable features is “Circle to Search” allowing users to use their finger or an S Pen stylus to draw a circle around almost any on-screen item or object to get more information about it, or perhaps where to buy it.

Last year, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell, highlighted that technology was at the centre of all significant opportunities and innovation in every domain.

Dell said as the amount of data exploded and application of AI increased its value, it had the potential to transform industries.

