OPPO partners with Qualcomm to bring innovation to smartphones

Smartphone maker OPPO has announced that it will be collaborating with Qualcomm in ray tracing graphics for mobile devices.

The announcement was made at the Snapdragon Summit this week.

Boosting efficiency

At the Snapdragon Summit, OPPO demonstrated the breakthroughs achieved in its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Google to implement Google Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (Google NAS) on a smartphone for the first time.

The new solution it said will boost energy efficiency and latency of AI processing on mobile devices.

Innovative technology

As a long-term partner of Qualcomm Technologies, OPPO has also announced that it will use the latest launched premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform in its next foldable Find X devices.

The company’s collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies has reached a new stage, Pete Lau, senior vice president and chief product officer at OPPO said.

“Together, we have carried out research into several cutting-edge areas of technology that will support the development and implementation of innovative technologies on mobile devices.”

“We look forward to extending our cooperation with Qualcomm Technologies as we redefine the smartphone experience and place more cutting-edge technology into the hands of millions of users around the world,” Lau said.

Mobile experience

Visitors to the Snapdragon Summit 2022 were able to experience this ray tracing technology on live game demos.

Running on a smartphone device powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, with multiple ray tracing effects turned on, top mobile games can run at a steady 60 FPS while providing lifelike soft shadows and reflections for the highest gaming visual quality.

Compared with previous software only generations, ray tracing render efficiency increased by a factor of 5 and reduced the CPU workload by 90%.

Gaming

OPPO said these advances will enable the mobile game industry to step away from its reliance on using software simulation to achieve ray tracing effects, and instead bring advanced, ultra-realistic lighting to complex, large-scale game scenes on mobile devices.

In addition to the cooperation in mobile ray tracing technology, OPPO said it has been working with Qualcomm Technologies and Google to enhance future AI capabilities on mobile devices.

“Under the collaboration, OPPO has successfully integrated the hardware power reward into Google NAS for the first time. Through optimisations to the AI algorithms based on the specific chip characteristics, OPPO’s implementation achieves a 27% reduction in power of the target detection algorithm and a 40% reduction in computing latency.”

Snapdragon’s platforms

Snapdragon’s flagship mobile platforms have featured on several OPPO smartphones.

In 2022, OPPO Find X5 Pro flagship smartphone was one of the first to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, delivering unprecedented experiences in connectivity, AI, gaming, video, audio, and security.

Earlier on, OPPO released many smartphones that feature Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms, including the Find X3 Series and Reno6 Series.

