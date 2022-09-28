WATCH: OPPO unveils Reno8 Pro 5G

Faizel Patel

OPPO South Africa said its new smartphone – the Reno8 Pro 5G sets the new standard for night time video and photography.

The Chinese company launched the Reno8 Series in Johannesburg on Tuesday, under the theme #UnlockTheNight.

Liam Faurie, Head of Operations and Go-to markets for OPPO South Africa said the company has bigger ambitions than just competing with other brands within the same market segment.

“For us its not a competition. The only competition that we are in is racing to achieve our end users goals and enrich their lives, that’s the competition we are in.”

Display and features

The Reno8 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) chipset, in-display fingerprint sensor, 256GB of storage but supports expandable memory of up to 1TB.

The device comes in two RAM options: 8GB and 12GB 8Gb of ram is expandable by a further 5Gb, for a total of 13GB.

Battery

The OPPO Reno 8 features a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery.

OPPO highlighted the device is shipped with an 80W SUPERVOOC charger that is TUV (international battery safety accreditation) approved and enables 50% charge in just 11 minutes.

“The OPPO self-developed Battery Health Engine allows for in excess of 1 600 charging cycles which is around four years of optimal battery health, double the industry average, and will allow even the most energy sapping users to get through the day,” OPPO said.

Cameras

OPPO said it has made a real leap in smartphone imaging, revolutionising and innovating by design with its first-ever dedicated imaging neural processing unit (NPU) – the MariSilicon X.

“This cutting edge imaging NPU, will give users the best in photography capability, both in terms of lens technology, utilisation of the Sony IMX766 lenses and software. The MariSilicon X chipset is dedicated solely for the management of camera functions and processes.”

“Boasting first in its class 4K Ultra Night Video with HDR, offering up to 20% faster image processing which treats users to incredible detail and colour accuracy in low light scenes,” OPPO said.

The main camera offers 50MP, DOL-HDR, a 1/1.56 inch sensor size and 4X dynamic range while the front boasts a 2MP Selfie camera with 2X zoom on the OPPO Reno8 Pro which the company said is yet another first for South Africa.

Pricing and availability

The OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G will be available in two colours, Glazed Green and Glazed Black, retailing from R16 999 for the OPPO Reno8 5G and R19 999 for the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G.

The Reno8 Pro is expected this coming October, followed by the Reno8 in November 2022.

