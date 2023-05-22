Waka-waka-waka down memory lane as Pac-Man turns 43

By Cheryl Kahla

Today marks the 43rd birthday of an icon that changed the world of video games forever – none other than the lovable Pac-Man.

On this day in 1980, Pac-Man burst onto the scene, instantly consuming the attention of global audiences.

Originating in Japan as “Pakkuman” and later as “Puck Man”, the little yellow gobbling dot has been etching itself deeper into popular culture.

Pac-Man: The birth of an icon

Pac-Man was the brainchild of Namco’s designer, Toru Iwatani, who wanted to break away from the action and violence-dominated video games of that era.

He wanted to create a game that was not only universally appealing, but also something inclusive and fun.

He also didn’t want his creation to rely on the latest technology or graphic effects to win players over. Iwatani wanted something straightforward yet beautiful.

And voila, Pac-Man was born, a simple yet captivating game about a yellow, dot-eating character navigating a maze while dodging ghosts.

And when you think about it, isn’t this just the truest representation of life? Dodging a maze we call life while eating, and avoiding the scaries lurking in the dark? But I digress.

Overnight sensation, timeless classic

Pac-Man’s success lay in its simplicity, in it’s engaging characters, and the game’s unique gameplay mechanics.

WATCH: The ‘perfect’ score

And it’s appeal extends far beyond the arcade screen – it became a gauge of popular culture and its iconic characters are universal symbols today.

What makes Pac-Man truly stand out, though, is its timeless nature.

Despite the leaps and bounds in gaming technology over the past decades, Pac-Man’s simplistic appeal hasn’t dimmed in the slightest.

On this date in 1980 an icon was born – the video game Pac-Man (originally PUCKMAN) was introduced in Japan by Namco Ltd. It would be a few more months before North America would get their first glimpse of the video game in October. #80svideogames #1980s #pacman #aracde pic.twitter.com/laxM4xEAYp— LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) May 22, 2023

Pac-Man’s legacy and influence

Few games have had an impact on the gaming industry quite like Pac-Man.

It has inspired countless imitators and has been referenced and parodied in myriad other games, movies, and TV shows.

There’s even a horror version of it… See the short film below:

Watch: Pac-Man horror

Its legacy is ingrained in the very fabric of the gaming industry, and it continues to endure in the hearts of gamers, young and old alike.

I firmly believe that 20 or 30 years from now, Pac-Man will still be instantly recognisable, still playable, and still just as fun.

So here’s to Pac-Man, the little yellow dot-eater that could, a beacon of simplicity in a world of complex games.

The testament of its timeless nature and enduring legacy is that even after 43 years, we’re still happily going waka-waka-waka-waka.